Ruth Bass: From piping plovers to sunsets, beach time is a special summer tradition

RICHMOND — If you’re 12 degrees from the equator in the Caribbean, the gorgeous sunset ends when the sun goes to sleep as soon as it’s out of sight. You stumble back to your rental in darkness. Here in the north, the sun resists total sleep longer than a 2-year-old, and a colorful changing sky can delight for an hour or more.
At the place where we’ve been on the Cape for more than 40 years, we and our neighbors return to the beach at sunset because it rarely disappoints. The horizon is wide, and if the tide is out and little pools remain here and there, sand and sky paint a picture that almost lets you forget the mosquitoes. If the tide is in, the sun sends an orange highway across the darkening water.
People may say it’s pollution that makes sunsets spectacular. But scientists say no. We saw the pollution effect last year when smoke from western forest fires reached our skies. Blue turned to haze, sunsets went dull. What does bring on the red and orange brightness, they say, is how moisture and dust particles in the atmosphere scatter.
At Dennis this year, such scattering was at a high level, the mosquitoes less pesky. We took pictures, of course, despite the fact that we have already stored hundreds of them. Beyond sunsets, however, this place where sand starts as you leave the bottom step, is special to us for many things.
We found it in a Boston Globe ad, the year after the Gingras family had purchased the six houses in the complex. We thought it was hilarious when we arrived to meet the owner, a Navy veteran wearing dark socks and red shorts and calling himself “Cape Cod Bob.” He remained our landlord for years because we fell in love with his Ocean Vista.
What did we love? A low tide that extends a half mile, so much beach to walk; herring gulls, terns, willets, plovers and yellow legs; devouring books on the beach; finding clumps of migrating sandpipers tucked against the dune; paddling the water and paddling a ping-pong ball; building sandcastles; swimming or floating, one year on a giant unicorn blow-up; surviving a hurricane; playing golf; reveling in piping plovers; biking the rail trail; walking the mile-long road to Chapin Beach amid goldfinches and bayberries; spotting osprey in the marsh. And having the family gathered, often in a noisy game of Bananagrams, starting with two generations and expanding to three.
Cape Cod Bob furnished his places with what I called beach dishes, perfectly good plates that didn’t match. When they junked those and bought sets at Bradley’s, I wished I had snitched the frilly Limoges vegetable dish from those misfits. A couple of years ago, the Gingras family sold the complex, and we returned last year to rent from a man we had never met, in a totally renovated house. Although most of the dishes were new, we laughed when we discovered a few glasses and plates from the Ocean Vista days.
The new place was formerly home for Kelly Gingras Fletcher and her husband, Bill, who for years expertly managed everything from loss of power to weather reports — and raised tomatoes and basil, too. We became hugging friends and didn’t mind that Kelly became a mother hen about putting down umbrellas and closing skylights. Some renters needed reminding.
The owner of the new place has jumped into beach protection and renovation with enthusiasm. The new outdoor showers are beautiful, quite a change from the old, dank ones. Rent (raised) now includes linens and a shed full of beach equipment, so Dennis no longer means loading the car to the gunnels with trash bags of sheets. Inside, the new landlord’s optimism about renters is apparent — a book of rules asks for no eating on the couches (off-white upholstery), no sand inside, no wet bottoms on furniture. And everyone to please water the plantings of pumpkin vine and white mandavilla — and take in deck cushions if it’s going to rain.
We’re good tenants, so we pretty much followed the rules, quite dismayed when an Australian shepherd (pets not allowed, but there he was) pranced with wet feet the whole length of our pale cushions on the deck. And we did nearly all of the things we’ve done at Dennis for 40 years — except we no longer have littles, so no one has to dig deep holes for them to jump into or build dams to stop the tide. It’s different there now — and also the same. A place to think about in the ice time.