RICHMOND — Everyone’s complaining about Berkshire’s ticks. It’s enough to make your skin prickle whenever you walk in the woods or through tall grass.
And if a tick — likely the less-harmful dog tick — is actually on your bare leg or pants, it’s hard not to panic into thinking his buddies are with him. A walk with the dog means not only checking yourself, but making sure Joey or Jada isn’t under attack or carrying a little beast for deposit somewhere in your house.
If it’s a black-legged (deer) tick, it’s worrisome if attached. Those are the real baddies, hard to see sometimes. They’re the ones that cause Lyme disease, which is contracted by an estimated 300,000 people a year in the United States and can cause months of fatigue, sometimes lifelong problems. It’s not the whole United States, by the way — deer ticks especially like the Northeast and are prominent in the mid-Atlantic and midwestern states like Minnesota as well.
After several encounters and trips to an urgent care center (and once to a Pittsfield friend’s house at midnight), I began to feel like a magnet for them. L.L. Bean to the rescue: That venerable company, woods-oriented from the start, offered trousers and shirts embedded with permethrin, which supposedly repelled the monsters, plus a jug of permethrin spray. Lasts through 70 washings, the description said.
I sprayed sneakers and socks and left them to dry in the garage. I wore the pants. And I rejected the temptation to spray anything outside with the really nasty permethrin because it’s lethal to bees and who knows what else. Then, during the entertainment of pandemic online shopping, I discovered gaiters — off-putting, heat-retaining, thick ones and the more appealing white mesh. Mesh, please.
So now I don them, along with poisonous sneakers, to go to the garden — they have a strap under the foot, a tight cuff at the ankle and elastic at the top. They reach to the knee. They don’t feel bad, and they look awful.
I can hear my mother seeing me go to the mailbox and saying, “What will the neighbors think?” Never understood that worry. Point is, they seem to work, and any adventurous tick would be highly visible on the whiteness.
Thom Smith frequently writes about the ubiquitous tick. He once confessed in his Eagle column that he’d tried removing them with a burning match, a smear of petroleum jelly and a dousing of alcohol — to no avail. Describing these remedies as “folklore” and “dumb tactics,” he resorted to tweezers and succeeded. Once out, best flush it — they die hard. For those less deft or more squeamish, professional extraction, as mentioned earlier, is also available at an urgent care clinic or emergency room.
But before that itch happens, we have things we can do besides spray our sneakers. Mowing the lawn fairly often and keeping leaves raked are easy ones. A three-foot barrier between lawn and woods or around a patio — like chips — can stop the creatures from migrating.
Dogs, of course, get some protection from well-advertised products that do work. And a lot of respect should go to the natural predators: Opossums apparently think ticks are a treat, and various birds, salamanders and frogs like them, too. And if your neighbor’s freedom-loving chickens wander into your yard, don’t protest — their perpetual poking includes grabbing a tick or two.
The main thing is not to scoff at these enemies. They’ve been around at least 60,000 years and aren’t going away. Enough of this talk; my skin is starting to prickle.