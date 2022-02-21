Ruth Bass: Finding eagles, owls and mute swans a-swimming in the Berkshires

RICHMOND — We were going to see bald eagles, our tour guide in Alaska said. But, at the riverbank where our Zodiacs waited, the rain was thick, as torrential as the deluge that created a river in my garden last summer. The guide issued waterproof suits, asked who wanted to wait in the bus and smiled when no one was up for that.

Even with all that gear, keeping dry was impossible. Cameras were tucked inside jackets until we were on the river and started to see the eagles. They were motionless, for the most part, dark, white-crowned statues looking as rain-miserable as we felt. And they were everywhere, standing on the stony bars that stretched every which way in the river.

The only thing harder than safely taking a photo, often close up, was maneuvering the Zodiac in waters that ranged from easy to too shallow. We stayed the course, frozen by the time we got back to the bus, where the guide ventured that we’d probably seen a hundred eagles.

“One hundred forty-four,” one of the women said. We wrote that down, wondering afterward if she had really counted them. No one argued.

I keep track of birds seen in the calendar year and enjoy it when volunteers fan out over the county to do their annual inventory of what’s around. They answer all the questions about whether we really have bluebirds, Canada geese, robins and herons in winter (yes), and how many species are out there, considering how many went south in the fall.

The Hoffman Bird Club organized the count for my area and came up with 65 species, for a total of 6,418 birds. My list for 2022 stands at fewer than 40, which includes some outside Berkshire boundaries.

Parking the car at a coastal park in Connecticut in January, for instance, we immediately saw a bald eagle at the top of a tall, dead tree against a backdrop of sky-blue sky, posing for perfect pictures. We went on to buffleheads, loons, mergansers and black ducks, and then happened on a motionless woman with a long camera lens.

We knew not to speak. She pointed to the holly tree in front of her where a tiny — 6 to 7 inches, head to foot — owl was tucked in, facing us, not moving. It was a saw-whet owl, totally visible, but we’d have missed him without the photographer.

Another woman came by and motioned us to follow her to a nearby holly, where a second saw-whet slept. It occurred to me, not for the first time, that the difference between fishermen and birders is that birders always share and fishermen never tell you where they found those gorgeous brown trout.

The excursion became even better when Woman No. 2 took us to one of the tallest pines in the park to see two great horned owls, side by side. A real treat.

Back home, however, was another special sight: two swans a-swimming in what the maps call Mud Pond, right beside Route 41 in West Stockbridge.

Crane and Cranberry lakes feed the brook that flows under the road into the marsh-lined pond. On frequent trips to this town — for the store, for vanilla, for lightbulbs and birdseed, for books and the bank — I kept seeing the two swans, occasionally three, in the brook or pond. And I kept trying to get a photo with the cellphone. Knowing it’s not legal to park on a state highway made it difficult and brought a new awareness of the patience it takes to be a photographer like Ben Garver and the late Walter Scott.

One day, no swans, but two large mounds of snow floating like icebergs in Mud Pond. So curious that I went back. It was the mute swans, their heads all the way in the water, creating snow-bergs. Six trips later, now taking a telephoto lens, even if I was just getting a quart of milk, the swans were on the west side of the road, swimming in the sun. I parked, took photos with the real camera and drove home smiling. Milk and, finally, the photos.

The Hoffman Bird Club count in December listed four mute swans, but columnist Thom Smith’s listing didn’t say where. Bird books say swans can be nasty, even assault people, but as they glide on water turned blue by the sky, in a snowy landscape, they seem the epitome of peace.