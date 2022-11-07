Ruth Bass: Shots boost protection for me — and for others

RICHMOND — It’s not about me. It’s about them.

It’s about the person ahead of me in line at the market, and the cashier who’s swishing the egg box over the scanner. It’s about the senior citizen visited in hospital or nursing home.

It’s about the librarian, the UPS driver, the plumber, the electrician, the elderly parent, the octogenarian on a walker, a family’s new baby. The dog groomer and the teacher, the priest and the undertaker. It’s about the friend you drop in on. It’s about them and, admittedly, just a bit about me.

None of us loves the elements of this tale. A mask introduces the story. A shot is the plot. But it is what it is — a page of our time.

Consider a quote from an internet essay: “Good vaccination coverage, it was reasoned, would disrupt transmission entirely; where an outbreak occurred, the natural course of the disease gave health workers time to isolate victims, trace contacts, and vaccinate the local population.” Talking about COVID, obviously. But no. Writing about the history of small pox.

If I get the flu shot and don’t get the flu, I can’t pass it on. Same with COVID. History validates the idea. The smallpox vaccination, first formulated in 1798, wiped out that killer virus around the globe. We couldn’t start school without it. And the physical proof — a pock mark on the shoulder or thigh — existed for years, deep enough that you could put your index finger in it. In the first couple of years in school, we all compared them for size and depth. And shared how we had suffered through the ordeal.

No one likes shots, but the anticipation is nearly always worse than the happening, although I balk when they say “It’s just a pinch.” I’d prefer “stab,” just as a matter of accurate reporting. Apprehensively waiting for the bivalent booster recently, I smiled at the man who’d just gotten his, and he said, “I have to warn you …” and the smile faded. But the rest of the sentence was “… that he’s so good at this that I’m not sure he even gave it to me.” Ah. The shooter was, indeed, deft.

And now, while I still wear a mask in the market and a few other places, I’m pretty sure I’m protected. But the story is bigger than me. It’s about them, the ones I won’t give it to. So it’s hard to understand why anyone with a career in health care should be in a tizzy about a vaccination mandate, focused on the bivalent booster, issued by Berkshire Health Systems for all its in-house employees. Valid exceptions were provided for in the order.

It seems clear that unvaccinated workers had some accountability for the way COVID swept through nursing homes, and it’s clear to me that I don’t want an unvaccinated person taking my blood pressure, changing my bandage, bringing my tray or dust-mopping my room. And why would any of those essential workers want to come near an unvaccinated patient, especially after the heroics of vulnerable health care staff in the midst of the pandemic.

It’s not as if employers don’t have other mandates. At The Berkshire Eagle years ago, we were told we could no longer smoke in the building, effective immediately. Suffering for smokers, relief for the rest.

Many companies send job applicants to the rest room with a cup. For a Broadway show, vaccination cards were a condition of buying a ticket; same for a Harry Stiles concert at Madison Square Garden or a Yankees/Red Sox game in New York.

It would be marvelous if interactions with fellow humans were more about them and less about me. With more Golden Rule, we’d need fewer mandates.