Ruth Bass: Plump, sizable and sweet, blueberries weather the lack of rain

RICHMOND — The only thing I liked about going blueberrying at the age of 8 was seeing Grandma’s black picnic box and big black thermos go into the car.
If things were on keel, that could mean lemonade and deviled eggs. We were always fascinated by Grandma’s thermos. The cover was a series of covers, one inside of the next in graduated sizes. Our parents’ thermos only had one cover. We liked drinking from the covers.
She also had plates and utensils strapped into the black box, which I think was metal. Our parents had a woven basket that they had bought in Vermont. No straps. We were a family of picnickers, including my grandfather, who worked pre-dawn to dusk most days. But mention a picnic, and he was ready to go, sometimes just to spread the big plaid blanket at a random roadside spot. No chairs.
Picnicking was welcome. But the rest of the “we’re going berrying” outing involved my feeling hot — because it always was — sneezing because of an abundance of wildflowers in the pasture and trying to stay out of sight in the shade.
My grandparents, great aunt, aunt, brother and parents seemed to think such outings were better than going to the movies or cooling off in the river. My father fastened a milk pail around his waist with a rope so he could pick with two hands. He and the other males would stride off to distant parts of the field in hopes of getting beyond where others had picked.
The females picked closer to the gate where the farmer had checked us in and counted our containers. The women, especially my grandmother and her sister, chattered like chickens while they picked. Grandma would hand me one of her lard pails (totally clear of lard) and counsel that I should at least cover the bottom.
I liked to please her, so I’d stand up long enough to do that. Then I’d return to my shady spot and eat them, getting a little sleepy from the steady buzz of bees and conversation.
Once home, the men went off somewhere and left the women picking over the blueberries in preparation for pie, cereal and canning. So we’d sit on my grandparents’ porch removing stems, squished berries and ones a wasp had sampled. My father’s pail was not eagerly reached for. It would include green berries, twigs, stems and ants. He grabbed them by the handful, his yield enormous and in sharp contrast to my brother’s picky picking.
Everyone gets some things they don’t expect when they get married. But I was forewarned about blueberries. My husband, Milt, wasn’t a milk-pail picker, but he loved picking high-bush berries in the wild. And he liked pie. So, tame blueberries grow on our hill in Richmond. How many grow seems to be more up to Mother Nature than whatever we do.
We have fertilized, pruned, failed to prune, watered, failed to water. The blueberries do what they please. It’s a known fact that cultivated blueberries are bigger when they have enough water. While Berkshire farmers talk of drought, our blueberries in this year of unpredictable falling water, are bigger than dimes, sometimes as big as nickels. So much for known facts.
I pruned a lot of branches that had blocked my path last year. The goal was to make it easier to get around in the patch, get fewer scratches from sharp branches. But that was apparently an incentive for growth; the paths had disappeared by mid-June.
We don’t share these berries with the bird population. Thanks to tall friends with long arms and above-average patience, nets keep them out. One September, when the nets were down, turkeys wandered through as if it were their pick-your-own. Funny to watch them levitate to get lunch.
Bears, known to love this particular fruit, have so far walked by. Not much question, the way they bend wrought iron bird feeder poles and split birdhouses, that a black bear would make small work of a net. It’s probably wise not to be around during the process.
Last year, for whatever reason, we harvested only 25 pints. This year, we’re past 50, and with the heat and a slow motion camera, it’s easy to imagine you could watch them turn blue. It’s one time when being blue is good. Not depressing at all.