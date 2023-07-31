Ruth Bass: Chain-link fences between neighbors send a clear message

RICHMOND — It came out last week that the condo developers of Twelve Oaks in Lenox are demanding a chain-link fence between the condos and the affordable housing development that is still in the permitting stages.
Chain link. What comes to mind? An enclosure for dogs to exercise at Berkshire Humane Society; a ring around the Pittsfield airport for security of planes and to keep the deer off the runway; a screen to keep tennis balls in the court; a jail. Do they want barbed wire on top to ensure that adventurous children won’t climb over? Actually, Lenox bylaws prohibit barbed wire or other sharp objects on top of a fence.
It’s bad enough to want a fence. But chain link is psychologically and visually out of the question. A row of arborvitae, eventually taller than the proposed fence, could define the line, look very green, absorb some carbon and carry the message. Chain link is ugly and insulting. (They lessened ugly at the airport by planting forsythia on the Barker Road side and, despite neglect, the unkillable plants are mostly alive and bright yellow in early spring.)
A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units
The other issue is whether project developer Pennrose has any obligation to build a fence it neither wants nor apparently needs. Officials of that company stated last week that they don’t want a fence. “It just sends not a great message,” said Charlie Adams of Pennrose. Various town officials said things like, “I find it offensive,” and “This makes me beyond irritated,” and “Let’s call it what it is … a border wall,” and “a deal-breaker.”
William Martin, the attorney representing Twelve Oaks, said it’s “a private, over 55 community … not a neighborhood of Lenox.” Certainly not very neighborly. Martin was quoted as saying that the Twelve Oaks folks don’t want to be “on guard, or worried about some incident where somebody comes onto the property … it’s completely segregated.”
So why don’t they do it the way it’s done in Florida, gate it, fence it and alarm it as if everyone other than themselves is a potential criminal. Or is it a town road?
Another question? If Twelve Oaks needs a fence, why don’t they build it? I drove around Twelve Oaks the other day, thought the twin condos (joined at the middle) were architecturally uninteresting, the whole development pristine and green, and the houses flanked with hydrangeas, daisies and hostas, just as the buildings at Pennrose will be. No one told me to get out.
But a chain-link fence here, translated into plain English, says, “If you live in affordable housing, you are undesirable.” Separation of supposed wheat from supposed chaff. Residents of both developments will learn, because it’s the way humans are, that they like some of their neighbors and are somewhat negative about others.
One is tempted to suggest that the teachers, janitors, nurses, singles with college loans, people retired with an inadequate pension, wait people, bank tellers, bartenders, school bus drivers, home health aides, newspaper reporters, museum employees, artists and others who don’t make $100,000 a year or more might have no interest in the snobs at Twelve Oaks. Especially when they’ve already been insulted.
The company called Pennrose is hoping to cash in on the Berkshires need to house the people who make our world go around. The Twelve Oaks developers have cashed in on people who want to live in the Berkshires and can afford as much as $900,000 for the privilege. Is this what trickle-down economics is all about?