Ruth Bass: Tree ornaments reflect family lore and travels

RICHMOND — You know you’re getting older when you start thinking, while you’re getting out the lights and golden balls and cross-stitched ornaments, about how long it will take to put them away.
But both the decorating and undecorating are routes to a ton of memories, which ends up making light work of the process.
More than a dozen hand-painted, plaster snow figures nestle in silver garland on a wide windowsill here, and it’s tempting to leave them there while the snow season lasts. (If it ever restarts.)
They remind me of the day the college kid came home to find her younger sister painting those miniatures she’d found at the old Ames store. She looked with disdain and said, “Get a life!” Her sister went right on painting. And then, an hour later, the two of them were intent on the delicate task. They painted 3-inch and 6-inch snow creatures, painstakingly, for hours. Not a chip after all these years.
They also cross-stitched Santas and other Christmas symbols, which are no longer stored in the cellar where the errant mouse might decide they were good fiber. And they painted tiny figures that decorate the miniature artificial trees that are a tradition here.
I poke at removing ornaments from the tree. My mother would do it all at once and get it out of the way. But what’s the hurry? The lights are nice, the Christmas season is religiously celebrated until Jan. 6, and the tree isn’t shedding yet — at least not much. Besides, taking off these decorations jolts travel memories.
It’s surprising how many gift shops all over everywhere sell ornaments. At the Bird Watchers’ General Store on Cape Cod, an entire corner is devoted to bird-connected things to hang on a tree. We have some from there. We also have a wood-carved onion from Bermuda (get it?); a moose from Wyoming, also wood; a fat ceramic potato from Boise, Idaho; a second moose of forgotten origin; an intricate miniature of a dog sled from Alaska where we met a champion Iditarod racer and his sled dogs.
Other well-traveled tree ornaments include the real eggs hand-painted in Hungary and purchased from a merchant who put six in a half egg box for the trip home, plus the most delicate of all, a blown-glass copy of the Bluenose II, a sailing ship we boarded in Nova Scotia where it’s considered a symbol of the province’s fishing and shipbuilding industries.
All of this makes clear why it takes a long time to decorate and even longer to put these things back in their nests until next December. Not to mention why it was a matter of great dismay to have breakfast interrupted one year when the 7-foot tree crashed to the floor. Most pieces survived that disaster, with the exception of nearly all of the antique balls from my mother’s collection.
As the tree makes its way to my friend’s appreciative goats — an improved way of recycling it — and cleanup of needles begins, it’s time to consider the benefits of an artificial one. But even though I know a needle or two will lurk somewhere till July, it’s hard to think of not taking the annual trip to Ioka Valley Farm to collect the aromatic real thing. And it will be time then to put the snow people back on the job.