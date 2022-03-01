Ruth Bass: Why aren't we more worried about climate change, potholes in Pittsfield and the war in Ukraine?

RICHMOND — Fifty degrees in February warmed at least one bear’s den and roused him from a deep sleep. His stomach rumbled, and he tumbled out, on the hunt for sustenance.
His search ended at our back door, around 9 at night, with tremendous crashing sounds that made it sound like someone was attacking the wall. Someone was.
Unlike a woman a few years ago who opened the door to have a look and let the bear in, I resisted that risky business. Silence followed a long blast on the little air horn designed to scare bears.
He was gone, had failed to get that feeder, had bent the shepherd’s crook to the ground behind the house and had made off with a ceramic feeder. Birds here can now only find sunflower seeds on the second-floor level.
Aside from fright, damage and nuisance, the bear’s visit made me think about a pile of things. I wondered why climate change, partly responsible for the emergence of a bear, is so hard for people to absorb and act upon. Torrents of rain fall in winter, temperatures go from single digits to 52 in days, oceans rise, high winds come in twisting gusts, ice replaces snowfall and a few daylilies are following the bear’s thinking and putting up little green shoots. Who cannot notice?
And I wondered why we let the former president waste four years of time needed to deal with the climate changes, the present Congress letting another year slip away, mainly out of obstinance. The deadline for when it’s too late to save humanity from extinction is looming. Talk about fiddling while Rome burns.
On a more mundane but really annoying level, I wonder about potholes. Pittsfield supposedly is filling a thousand of them a day, but that doesn’t seem to be catching up with the roads where I drive. A little hilly stretch on Barker Road, a heavily traveled way, the pavement is in ruins. It’s the exact spot that has fallen apart nearly every year for years, but the eruption has set new records this year. And new ones elsewhere on the same road.
Around the corner, on Tamarack Road, the new-ish stretch of road past the end of the airport runway is quite good. Then you hit the old part and at first think the weaving car ahead of you has a drunk driver or cellphone addict at the wheel. Turns out, the two cars ahead of him are weaving also — or just have drivers avoiding cavernous potholes. The ubiquitous white van coming the other way has to stay on his side, hits a hole and a hubcap spins away into the grass.
Two things about this stretch of road: The potholes are chronic and, second, they’re harming the economy. One spot between the airport turnoff and Bousquet ski area has come apart for years and years, irritating drivers, and damaging tires and alignment. You can certainly have pop-up potholes, but these aren’t. It’s a drainage problem and isn’t going away without digging deep, not patching.
As a major route to the rejuvenated Bousquet ski area, from south Berkshire and New York state, this pothole and the hundred others emerging this year on Tamarack, the proper care of this road is important economically. Mill Town Capital’s investment in Bousquet, which contributes so much to quality of life in the Berkshires, deserves support from the city. Tamarack needs to be redone, really redone.
I wonder, too, about bridges. Closer to Pittsfield on Barker Road, cement barriers and orange cones indicate a bridge under repair. It’s been at a standstill for years, so long that the dotted yellow lines indicating traffic lanes are all but gone. A Pittsfield-bound stranger at that spot could well wonder why cars seemed to be coming at him.
It’s the same with a bridge on Pecks Road, but that one requires a traffic light. Concrete and cones have been in place for a long time. Construction activity is nonexistent. No funds, some will say. But, the funds are going somewhere, so, it’s more a matter of priorities. And, again, Pecks Road is a heavily traveled way in the city.
Wondering is like a virus. One wondering begets another. So, internationally, I wonder why greed, the urge to kill and an obsessive need for power mean that one man in Russia can turn the world upside down. Ukraine’s fight for itself makes wondering about bears and potholes a trivial pursuit. And a diversion.