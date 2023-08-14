RICHMOND — We keep going back to school. Generation after generation. We do it ourselves, then we watch our kids head down the driveway, then they’re driving to school and, much later, they’re sending photos of their kids in new outfits, setting off for their beginnings.
Some 50 million American kids will be enrolled in public schools this year. Exactly when varies a lot. One 44,000 student district in Phoenix started July 23, possibly the earliest opening day in the nation. (That at a time when Phoenix, the city of summer heat, is spiking temperatures that make meteorologists and environmentalists shake their heads.)
Plenty of kids say goodbye to their summer vacation by the end of this week, but New England children are still swimming and sleeping late — the traditional start of the Wednesday after Labor Day holds for most, with a few starting in late August.
The first day can be both exciting and daunting. For many kids, it’s a screaming reunion with friends they haven’t seen since June. For me, who moved several times, it was walking into an unfamiliar building and being conscious of the veterans whispering, “She’s new.” No matter the scenario, most find a niche and people they like.
One year, when the country was newly committed to World War II, my brother and I went up the hill and around the corner to Hancock Elementary School, a four-room, gray clapboard building that housed six grades. I began with Miss Hollis, who taught third and fourth — we all considered her to be as old as our grandmothers, but she probably wasn’t. (Probably our grandmothers were younger than we thought, too.) She was gray-haired and prim, however, and was forever tugging her errant slip strap back onto her shoulder.
The next year, I fell into a bonanza: Miss Houde (pronounced Hood), definitely not old, elegantly tall, dark-haired, very attractive — and very strict. She was both principal and teacher and would periodically give us something to do and disappear into her adjacent office to take or make a phone call or whatever principals do in five minutes.
One way she handled the double grades was to teach the same geography to all of us, then do the other geography curriculum the next year. Later on, I wondered if it mattered if you moved and missed one or the other of those. And for years, when something had to be divided, I’d recall the day she unraveled the mystery of long division for me, even though I had to stand at the board to do it, totally mortified.
Once, after we had been required to memorize Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.’s poem, “Old Ironsides,” she seated me at the back of the room and said everyone would recite it from the front. The pressure cooker part was that she charged me with telling her if anyone failed. But my classmates came through, all of them a little nervous when the class scamp, not a good student, took his turn. I held my breath, and Bobby Sweeney came through — and then leaped down the aisle to plant a kiss on me.
I was still bright red when Miss Houde opened the door and fixed her dark eyes on me. I was happy to report all had gone well with “Ay, tear her tattered ensign down! Long has it waved on high,” the lines that supposedly led children to donate pennies and save the storied ship.
Miss Houde popped into my head recently, for one of those reasons you can’t explain. I went to the internet, wondering what became of one of the most wonderful teachers I ever had. And she popped up there, too. She had stayed in Brockton and taught in several of its schools.
Indeed, it seems she certainly wasn’t old when I met her, just 29. She was a graduate of Bridgewater State Teachers College with a master’s from Boston University and some additional education at Columbia. And for all of her life, she signed her name, Anna M. Houde, in that beautiful handwriting I remember from my report cards. She died at 88 in 2003, unmarried and survived only by a brother. She was described in the obit as a devout Catholic, an avid gardener and a traveler. If that message to look her up had tickled my brain sooner, I’d have written her a thank-you note.