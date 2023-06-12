Ruth Bass: Owners of 2023 Toyotas are once again getting two key fobs. I'm still waiting for a second one for my 2022 model

RICHMOND — The chips are key. And the keys need chips. So if you have a dearth of chips, you will have a dearth of keys.
This sounds like “Alice in Wonderland” nonsense talk or some throwback to “for want of a shoe the horse was lost.” But a fair number of people who bought Toyotas last year are outraged, if their social media comments are any indication.
I’m one of them, but I don’t post comments on the internet often. I leased a 2022 Toyota in November and did not know, until the sales person turned over the keys, papers all signed and payment made, that I’d get only one set. I was shocked. We had a habit, anytime we drove off for a weekend or longer, of having a second set of keys somewhere in a pocketbook or luggage. If we dropped a key through a grate or lost it elsewhere, we’d have backup.
You’ll get it soon, I was told. It won’t be long. Perhaps I don’t know what long is. It’s been about seven months, which seems longer than long. I’ve checked in occasionally, and it’s the chips. Microchips. The new car-starting mechanism, called a fob and no longer resembling a traditional key, has chips that Toyota has not had enough of. Except that they’re giving out two sets of keys to this spring’s customers even while the 2022 buyers wait.
One of the angry Toyota owners posted this: “We bought our Toyota in October 2022. The dealership misled me and told me to expect my second key in a week or so. When I followed up, I was told it would come by the end of December … When I contacted the dealer in January, I was told that the key would come in around the end of March …” But no new information was available in March, and he finishes up with “If I knew I wouldn’t have a second key, I may not have made a purchase, and I believe that’s why they strung me along for so long.” Many others voice similar complaints.
Me, too. It was potentially a deal breaker, but my New York state dealer didn’t tell me in advance of paying. My scenario is simple: The second fob lives on the bedside table for use to set off the vehicle’s horn if something untoward happens and travels with me as a rescue if the first is lost. A security blanket in both cases.
But there are other scenarios. Imagine a husband and wife having to trade key fobs back and forth, and what if he walks off to the train one day with the car key in his pocket? Does hitchhiking or Lyft get her to work? Or the teenager comes home in the evening, stuffs the fob in his pants pocket, gets up late, pulls on the same pants, races off to the school bus. Parents stranded. Not a good way to start a day.
For the house key, you can call a locksmith. But not with these electronic achievers. Consumer Reports says it can cost $50 to $400 to replace the latest key fobs, depending on the make of car, and another $50 to $100 to get them programmed for your vehicle. The publication adds that fobs for European cars and SUVs are the most expensive because they are encrypted to prevent theft.
Why did automakers run out of chips? Well, today’s cars eat up many more chips than their predecessors. And automakers cut back on orders during the pandemic because they foresaw a drop in car sales. Apparently their crystal ball was a little cracked — demand slumped at first and bounced back. Some were caught short.
It’s a national problem. News5 in Cleveland interviewed Tim and Sandy Petroff of Canton, Ohio, in April about their frustrations with their one-key Toyota. Sandy considers it a safety issue. If she loses the fob, she’s “worried there would be nobody to come and get me, and what if the dealership is closed, then the car would have to be towed.”
When News5 contacted Toyota corporate headquarters, the company said it was preparing a “second key delivery program” that will launch “in phases” this month. The report is that owners will get a letter telling them they can pick up the key at their dealership. Shouldn’t UPS bring it?
The frustrated one-key people, especially the ones who have been Toyota devotees for decades, are also annoyed to discover that their neighbors with new cars of other kinds have two keys, sometimes even three. And upset to find out that since the beginning of the year, Toyota has provided two key fobs for every new car — before taking care of the deprived. Not fair.