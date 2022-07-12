Ruth Bass: Country first, career second — an uncommon stance today

RICHMOND — The crystal ball, fortune cookies and tarot cards have lost their appeal, along with the Ouija board. No magic can predict what is going to happen next in this country.
Step One: Thinking people brace themselves as the shocks keep coming — stories of fake electors, justices attacking climate controls, justices attacking women’s rights, an ex-president lunging at drivers and throwing plates at the wall, witnesses being threatened, a long-range plan to up-end an election and an ex-president indifferent to a mob’s intent to hang his vice president during a party for which the ex-president issued personal invitations.
Step Two: Other people decide to pursue autocracy, be indifferent to law, desert truth, scorn science, scoff at subpoenas and put career before country. Their reactions are as automatic as when your doctor taps your knee with a little hammer. They try end runs around the issues, deny that anything amiss or illegal has occurred and pretend — outwardly at least — that all is on the up and up. Perhaps they’d like to consider asserting that Rudy Giuliani doesn’t dye his hair.
Step Three: While the first group is reeling at the sight of democracy disappearing into a fog thicker than what concealed Brigadoon, the second group is working hard to discredit a courageous young woman, Cassidy Hutchinson, who has put a lot of high-ranking government people on very hot seats. She’s a Republican, she voted for Donald J. Trump, she liked many of the things he did while in office. But, in her own words, she’s also an American and said she was “disgusted” by White House doings on and before Jan. 6, 2021.
The media keeps reporting that “in private,” many senators, representatives and others in Washington are acknowledging that the former president was wrong, and they don’t want him to run again. Hutchinson had the guts to put her name and face to what she saw and heard. In her status as an “aide,” her presence was taken for granted — she was the fly on the wall.
Now, her fellow Republicans — several of whom she worked with closely — are not only cowards, but also perfectly willing to let the ex-president’s defenders go at her like cannibals. They have adopted Trump’s modus operandi and are eating their own. Perhaps she finds this disgusting, too. It’s also frightening.
Before they panicked and received a Trumpian wrist slap, any number of prominent Republicans called the attack on the Capitol a despicable event involving an angry mob, most prominently Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who changes his mind as deftly as he ties his tie, and Kevin McCarthy, who very soon flew to repent in the chapel of Mar-a-Lago.
Interestingly, it’s the windmill-tilting Marjorie Taylor Greene who never hides behind the curtain. Whatever the issue, she flails away at it, sometimes toting a formidable rifle, often speaking wildly and inaccurately. Among her deficiencies is that she did not listen in history class in high school. If Donald Trump is the Mad Hatter in this rabbit hole we are living in, she is the Mad Hatterette.
It is appalling to think how many Americans look at the painstaking work of the Jan. 6 investigating committee and still think the former president is OK, Mark Meadows is OK, Rudy Giuliani is OK, that this will be all over soon, and we’ll be back to normal. Whatever that is. Wiser Americans see a crisis, see a committee building a careful picture of what really happened Jan. 6. This very Tuesday morning we’ll perhaps learn what former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was willing to talk about with the committee last week and what he feels professionally obligated to keep to himself.
But so far, despite threats and scoffing, apparently no one has been able to contradict what Cassidy Hutchinson says she heard in the White House on Jan. 6 and before. Country before career. That’s patriotism.