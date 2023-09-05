RICHMOND — The dolgo crab apple tree wakes up early — several days before our other apple trees stir from their long winter’s nap. And it blooms full, white from a distance, touched with pink up close. So when 24 degrees floated over Lenox Mountain in May and fell into the valley, smothering the usually abundant apple crop at Bartlett’s Orchard, the dolgo had already faded to green and was on its way to making little apples. Perhaps partially protected by having the mountain at its back, some other trees in our tiny orchard managed to create a few fruits. But the dolgo was prolific.
I don’t remember how long ago that tree was planted, but tradition was the guide. My mother annually went to the orchard started by her father in central Massachusetts to pick crab apples from a tree near his house. She made jelly, a tedious but ultimately rewarding task, and also canned the little apples whole and served them as a condiment with roast pork.
The jelly is beautiful, clear and red. But the process entails removing stems and blossom ends from apples the size of a small plum and then slicing them in half. After cooking, the mushy apples are deposited in cheesecloth to extract the juice. I tie the cloth with kite string (unbreakable) and hang the bag from a knob in the kitchen. The juice drips into a bowl — no squeezing because that would cloud the jelly.
My mother topped her jars with paraffin and stored them in a cool place. That’s no longer recommended, although none of us apparently were sickened by the ensuing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The next method was canning, which meant boiling the full jars in a kettle. Now I pour and freeze. Safe and quick.
All this requires a fairly small basket of crab apples, leaving hundreds for marauding blue jays and wandering deer, and as many as four deer have surrounded the tree at the same time this year. So it was with relief a few years ago when I read in The Eagle about the Berkshire Cider Project, and a new county connection was made. Matt Brogan and Kat Hand, the couple who started Berkshire Cider, were delighted to trade dolgo apples for cider.
Matt and crew came last week, armed with poles, tarps, and colorful trugs — plus a bottle of Berkshire Cider’s new champagne. Once again, they shook hundreds of apples free and sat down in the shade to sort and toss. It’s a very satisfactory use of the dolgos, especially since Matt and Kat have a commitment to the environment and admit to being “obsessed with traditional cider apples.” As they find various kinds of apples around the area, they note, “these often forgotten varieties are like grapes to wine, with distinct levels of acid, aromatics and tannins.”
This year, they’ve found the frost diminished availability of apples from commercial Berkshire orchards. But dolgos, considered an ideal crab apple, produced. And this year, they are mostly perfect, deep red on the outside and slightly creamy within, maturing about a week earlier than usual.
A little research makes clear that survival of the May frost was no accident. The tree is originally from Kazakhstan, where winter can record temperatures much lower than here, as much as 49 degrees below zero. The dolgo tree can withstand that, which is another reason it shrugged its shoulders at our May frost.
It’s also, in our place where bees, hummingbirds and other pollen carriers are treasured, a great pollinator. And it’s at least as ornamental as the rosy-colored flowering crab trees in the front yard, which tend toward a scruffy look in August — while the dolgo is still green.
In the meantime, it was Labor Day weekend, a time to celebrate American workers, a day several states, including Massachusetts, celebrated in the late 19th century. In 1894, Congress set the first Monday in September as a national holiday. To mark the day, I’m laboring over a steaming pot of crab apple juice. Without pay, but with reward — a sweet lick of the spoon.