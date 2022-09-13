Ruth Bass: From the backyard to Berkshire hard cider

RICHMOND — Two young bucks have been turning up almost every morning to feast on the tiny, dark red, little apples that have fallen off our Dolgo apple tree.
They had already finished off all the apples they could easily pick from the lower branches, so they’ve been reduced to the falls. But one day last week, white tails went up as the deer flew into the woods.
What scared them was two young women approaching with giant pink plastic tubs, a large blue plastic tarp and a pole. For the deer it was a morning of disappointment; for the women, it was a day of harvest. They were from the Berkshire Cider Project, and for the second year, our crabapples would be part of their burgeoning production of hard cider.
According to an article in Yankee Magazine, hard cider was the beverage of choice in New England in the 18th and early 19th centuries. It was cheap, which pleased their basic frugality; it was delicious, and it might well be safer than the available water. They even developed a lighter version that was OK for kids — wouldn’t make them drunk.
Both of my great-grandfathers in the second half of the 19th century were quite attached to the barrels of hard cider they made, according to imprecise family annals, and apparently often went less than sober to bed. Alcoholics, one relative pronounced, long after either was available to raise a defense.
But as temperance groups were aroused, farmers drew down the level of cider in barrels across rural America. The more passionate of groups, Yankee reported, even destroyed whole orchards.
At some point, nonalcoholic sweet cider came into its own. And not long ago, hard cider crept onto the shelves again. And a couple, Matt Brogan and Kat Hand, were intrigued. Their first real success was gallons of hard cider for their wedding. Now they produce 4,000 gallons a year, sold at places from Guido’s to Dare Bottleshop to Rubiner’s Cheesemakers.
They get excited about attaching that long pole to an apple branch, giving a gentle shake and catching the apples — wild or cultivated, crabapples or other kinds — onto the big tarp. For an hour or so, the two women sat under our tree and sorted their harvest, rejecting a few. Two nearly full tubs were loaded into their cars, destined for bottles topped with caps, not corks.
Berkshire Cider says the result is “complex and refreshing like sparkling wine, 100 percent apples and no sugar added.” At one point produced in Hand’s parents’ cellar in Lenox, the cider is now a full-fledged industry in a former textile mill in North Adams, with tastings open to the public.
Needing only a half peck or less for the annual crabapple jelly-making, we bartered last year for a little cider in exchange for our hundreds and hundreds of extra crabapples. It was a good deal on both sides. So when they came back this year, I gained three bottles, including a special called Community Project No. 2. The label says it’s made with “donated apples from backyards, forest trails and forgotten trees all across Berkshire County.” Including mine. (Which Sunday morning were feeding four very large tom turkeys.)
Henry David Thoreau may not often be quoted on wine or cider bottles, but Berkshire Cider’s community label carries this quote from him about wild apples: “They pierce and sting and permeate us with their spirit.”
My great-grandfathers would be astonished, not only by fancy labels and metal caps, but by the new sophistication now bestowed on how they gained comfort at the end of a long day from a barrel kept as a sort-of secret in their farmhouse cellars. It’s worth mentioning their sons, my grandfathers, were teetotalers.