Ruth Bass: Culture and law created inequalities for women

RICHMOND — Would my mother, if she were a senator, have voted for the ERA amendment?
I’m not sure, but I think she — a lifelong Republican — would have gone with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins and voted to guarantee equal rights for all Americans regardless of sex.
She would have liked time to think about it, but not liked realizing how often she’d been treated as an inferior because she was female.
Mother’s Day brings on these thoughts. My mother was born in 1906, one of 11 children on a Massachusetts farm, where she certainly had some equal rights — the right to work alongside of her brothers weeding beets, hoeing corn and bundling spinach for market. No gender discrimination in farm work. Her brothers’ rights, however, were not quite as equal — they did not wash the dozens of yucky cloth diapers, clean the house, mend the socks, or scrub the farm-dirty laundry.
(The recent history on the proposed ERA amendment to the Constitution, for those who missed it in the kerfuffle that is Washington these days, is that the Senate refused to remove the deadline for the states to say aye or nay. Three of the 38 states who said “Aye” missed the deadline; the House of Representatives had already voted to remove the deadline obstruction. But even when Murkowski and Collins joined the Democrats, it went down, 51-47, with 60 votes needed for passage.)
When Mother finished high school, she wanted to go to college. Grandpa wasn’t interested. His reasoned that he’d pretty much wasted money on an older sister’s bachelor’s degree because she married her Harvard boyfriend as soon as she graduated.
Grandpa was more interested in farming and his built-in labor pool than he was in educating girls. But Mother didn’t give up. She bargained with him, promising to work four years after college if he would just send her. She went, with no extras, no allowance, two blouses (wash one, wear the other) and bras she made herself. She made lifetime friends and was president of her class, a born leader.
Four years later, bargain kept, she eloped with my father, the principal at the high school where she taught home economics; she had to quit her job immediately. Massachusetts prohibited married women from teaching, a law that disappeared during World War II when male teachers were drafted, and the powers that be realized educated women didn’t lose their marbles when they said “I do.” Mother didn’t go back to the classroom, but plenty of women did.
She was surrounded with inequalities, legal and cultural. Surely her pay for teaching home economics was lower than that for the man who taught shop, and her women’s golf group couldn’t get a tee time in the morning. If she needed money, she had to ask my father for it. She always voted, but probably merely duplicated his ballot. Until later in life, she didn’t own anything, like a house or a checking account, not because my father was behaving in some tyrannical way, but just because she was female, men were in charge, and rules were rules.
Always conservative — she saw no reason for me to go to graduate school; years later, when I had kids, she couldn’t understand my going back to work. “Last thing you need right now is a job,” she said rather crisply in an era when girls were still playing half-court basketball and waiting for men to call for a date.
Now women get credit cards by being themselves, no husband’s signature required; it’s no longer assumed the male will drive the car; female journalists get paid on the same scale as men, which wasn’t true in my first years at The Eagle. Nothing in teacher contracts mentions gender, and it’s notable that once a first-grade female teacher’s pay was equal, men started teaching in elementary grades, as well as becoming nurses. Mother would like all of that.
The Republicans who blocked the amendment have concerns: It will give women control over reproductive rights, allow transgender people to play sports akin to their identity, remove protections women have in sexual assault. What does that last mean? That the assaulted will have their names in the paper, yes, and that lawyers defending the attackers will stop asking, “What you were wearing?” or implying that “the victim was asking for it.”
I never heard my mother say these unequal things were unfair. But she startled me one day, as I told her of a pregnant friend who could not marry the father, by saying my friend should do what was best for her. As more serious bumps pop up in the road of marital, medical or employment bliss, women learn it’s not just cultural stuff that isn’t equal. Justice across the nation is more than a little wiggly right now for thousands of people, and not just because of gender.
The ERA amendment is an insurance policy for equality. It seeks to end the legal distinctions between men and women in terms of divorce, property, employment, and other matters.
My grandfather died in 1934 so his views, while arguable, are OK — he was of his time. And when my mother stood up to him, he bent. Thinking about her on Mother’s Day and how she continued to evolve for 90 plus years, I think she’d have voted for the amendment that would put her rights, everyone’s rights, into the Constitution. Playing fair.