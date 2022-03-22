Ruth Bass: Remembering two lives well-lived

RICHMOND — The Berkshires lost two remarkable men this month, two people whose lives were lived below celebrity radar but who had impact on a wide circle of people, their friends and people they never met. They were Dick Lipez, of Becket, and Ken Keehnle, mostly of Pittsfield.
They impacted me, each in his own way, but both through thinking and writing. They probably were never in the same room at the same time, but each was free to think out loud with their columns in the Berkshire Sampler where I was the editor for 10 years in the ’70s and ’80s.
College educated, Peace Corps volunteer, community activist and novelist, Dick had a special, multi-faceted view of life. He wrote a column that was both intellectual and hilarious, emanating from a mind that produced deep thoughts in a readable way, often injected with his unique twists of humor. He could make a reader think and laugh out loud.
Very tall and deep-voiced, Dick was always worth seeking out in a group, just to hear what he had to say about anything on a given day. His Sampler columns — his first writings for The Eagle — started before I worked there and were an editor’s joy. No mistakes, nothing to fix, crisp and thoughtful and often funny.
I still remember one about the couple, written way before anyone talked about helicopter parents, who kept their toddler in a giant Tupperware container to make sure the world didn’t hurt him in any way. One senses that his two talented offspring probably grew up in a less constrictive atmosphere than that.
We were email, Christmas card, casual encounter, longtime friends, and I treasured his support of my writing, actually saving some of his notes. Still, I learned many new facets of Dick’s life from the recent Eagle story and the obituary, both wonderfully written. But I would disagree that his gay detective was perhaps his greatest legacy.
Nothing will last longer than the effect he had on hundreds of people who considered him a friend, plus those he helped to a better life or inspired to think, always without seeking a credit. One notable example was when, with no fanfare, he and his husband, Joe Wheaton, gave a home to a terminally ill man and took care of him through his last days.
And then there was Kenny, author of What Ken Thinks in the Berkshire Sampler. Blue collar, semipro football player, coach of kids’ sports, library patron, lover of Italian opera and pressman at The Eagle, Kenny turned out print daily in the bowels of the newspaper and was put in print weekly from the third floor of the same building. A fascinating mix of a guy who adored his wife, admired women and teased us about his unabashed like for “watching the girls walk by” when pressmen sat on the ledge of the Eagle Street building during break.
He was not an editor’s joy from the standpoint of fixing. Ken’s copy came in written in pencil on yellow lined paper. No one else was allowed to submit copy like that. Sometimes we had to consult on identifying a particular word because Kenny apparently missed the Palmer penmanship drills that so many of us endured in school. In addition, syntax and spelling and punctuation required attention.
But we loved his thoughts, whether we agreed with them or not. And he had an audience. So we edited, cautious to resist “improving” the column and concentrating on making certain that it was Kenny’s voice, not the editor’s, that could be heard on the page.
We must have succeeded because he would pop in the next week, not complaining about what we edited, and hand us his latest. His column and his visits had an impact on us beyond his life view. He was at ease in a roomful of college degrees and left us a little more humble about the real value of those. His self-education and willingness to put his thoughts on the line had an impact on us.
Two good men. Gone and not forgettable.