Ruth Bass: Dunes stand guard on fragile Cape Cod shores

RICHMOND — We watched as Bob Gingras and his son Jay dragged rolls of ugly black plastic toward the low dune in front of the place in Dennis we’d rented from Bob for the third or fourth year in a row.
They staked what looked like bad snow fence in place and told us it would protect the interior beach that we came to call the courtyard, a place where kids of all ages invented soccer, basketball and football games. In addition to just running around yelling.
We hadn’t really thought about dunes much, of their having a serious role. But sure enough, the dunes and the dune grasses grew over the winter and every winter after that for four decades, burying the ugly fence and standing firm against whatever winds and water changed the outer beach and the tidal pools.
Dunes are a big deal on Cape Cod, and this year, we explored the vast area near Provincetown where rolling dunes create a wildness that contrasts sharply with the crowded town of narrow streets, old houses, tiny artist shacks, endless shops and thousands of tourists. Pedestrians are in charge in town, cars yielding to them. Mother Nature is in charge at the dunes.
Choosing an overcast, non-beach day, we toured the dunes with guide Keith of Art’s Dune Tours, in a vehicle that easily navigated through thick sand on a road up steep hills and down — after Keith adjusted the tire pressure.
In a summer where the Cape turned the weather pages even faster than usual, we had some breakthrough sun on the hourlong adventure that allowed us to see (with binoculars) the splash of a whale breaching in the Atlantic. An unexpected treat.
We were introduced to beach heather, lime-green reindeer lichen, an occasional blueberry bush and a spread of wild cranberries, with the ubiquitous Cape Cod pitch pine dominating small groves of trees.
Barren as it looks, this is a place people have touched many times. It became a land of dune scapes after the early settlers chopped down all the tall trees that were here when the Pilgrims came.
The trees became the core of the shipbuilding industry in New England, and the forests disappeared into ship’s masts and sawdust. That’s when the wind moved in, and the Province Lands dunes were born. Today, nearly 2,000 acres of the Cape Cod National Seashore is known as Dune Shacks of Peaked Hill Bars Historic District.
The weathered and sometimes crumbling shacks on the hillsides are fascinating. Propane fuels the stove, but occupants live without water or electricity, and the small outhouse next to the shack tells its own story.
Over the years, sculptors, writers and artists have chiseled, typed and painted here, usually from spring through fall, living in circumstances that many homeless people would eschew. The list includes Eugene O’Neill, Henry David Thoreau, Tennessee Williams, Norman Mailer, Jack Kerouac and Jackson Pollock.
Today, with 19 shacks remaining, sculptor Salvatore Del Deo has refused to accept eviction by the National Park Service, which owns all but one of the buildings and has a leasing program in place. Del Deo is 94, has used the shack for 77 years and considers shack dwellers to be great stewards of the dunes.
Ironically, his late wife, known around Provincetown as Frenchie, was a major player in getting the town to accept the National Seashore, instead of succumbing to the tempting offers of developers who would have spattered the dunes with houses and later opposed a National Park Service change in policy on shacks.
One of the Atlantic coast life-saving stations operated here, a precursor to the present-day Coast Guard, manned by crews who braved storms to rescue sailors from sinking ships. Those workers and the sailors lived in the first batch of shacks on the dunes. The ruined base of the station still stands.
You can hike in the Province Lands dunes on the Snail Trail. Or you can take a tour in a vehicle, daytime or sunset, with Art’s drivers or ToplessToursPTown (Oh, Provincetown, you say — but no, it’s roofless vehicles).
We booked with Art’s, a family-owned business founded in 1946. We saw one pair of hikers, just after the Cape flipped the weather page again. They were on the last lap, looking tired and sweaty. Ours was a breezy ride.
In Dennis this year, the dune seemed to be in a growth spurt. At the end of the day, watching the sunset from an upper deck, we could not see the path traced by the orange ball across the incoming tide. The dune is, thankfully, in the way. Doing its job.