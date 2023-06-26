Ruth Bass: A Fourth of July prediction from John Adams

RICHMOND — Americans who bother with the nation’s history have learned somewhere along the way that Abigail Adams often stuck her nose into her husband’s governmental business in a way that wives in the 1700s were not supposed to do.
And, supposedly, he not only allowed this impertinence but sometimes took her words to heart.
Today, with email and all the other reasons not to send a handwritten note, it’s hard to imagine a couple exchanging more than a thousand letters, starting with their courtship and continuing through his presidency of the United States.
In one letter to Abigail, John Adams actually set the stage for our celebration of the Fourth of July. Two days before he joined John Hancock and the others in signing the Declaration of Independence, he wrote Abigail (she was rearing children and running the farm in Braintree) that the signing day “will be the most memorable in the history of America.”
He went on to say, “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival ... It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade ... bonfires and illuminations [fireworks] ... from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”
The new country was about to get out from under the powerful thumb of the king.
He couldn’t know, of course, that Americans would add hamburgers, hot dogs and a grill to the pomp, just as they do for Memorial Day. He could not imagine that the Declaration would be annually printed in newspapers and read in communities across the country, nor that towns would hang flags along roadways, while residents decorate with flags and buntings. In Bristol, R.I., lane lines are repainted in patriotic colors. On the frivolous side, the internet advertises umpty-ump ways to decorate your fingernails in red-white-and-blue patterns.
On the first Independence Day, his wish for fireworks came true right there in Philadelphia where the document was signed. A ship saluted the day with 13 shots from a cannon, honoring the 13 colonies, and 13 fireworks of some sort were exploded in that city as well as in Boston. These days, according to Massachusetts law, only professionally trained and certified people can legally set off fireworks.
It’s a loosely enforced law, and if enforced, the punishment is little more than a slap. The fine for possession is up to $100, and police are required to confiscate the fireworks. Massachusetts law prohibits the possession, use and sale of fireworks by unlicensed individuals, even if purchased legally in another state.
Sparklers are not exempt, with fire safety groups reporting that the delightful hand-held objects burn at 2,000 degrees. A friend has a lifelong scar on her arm to prove what sparklers can do, testimony to the danger of amateurs lighting them.
So if a neighbor’s rockets are booming before and after the Fourth, creating a shower of beauty plus a wakened, inconsolable infant or a panicked barking dog, the recourse is to call the cops.
Given the expense of fancy fireworks, it’s likely that the pyrotechnics will be all done in the minutes it takes for a cruiser to arrive.
But the Berkshires have never been short on gorgeous displays. The explosions from stunning bursts at Tanglewood on the Fourth annually echo off the surrounding hills and will be heard this year after the James Taylor concert.
Baseball by the Suns in Pittsfield and the SteepleCats in North Adams will be followed with fireworks, and it’s a tradition at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. Consult the internet for regional listings and times. In addition, the boats will be out at Pontoosuc and other Berkshire lakes, where licensed and unlicensed fireworks will explode over water.
Once again, with music and parades and sparks raining from the sky, the Berkshires will do its part to fulfill John Adams’ prediction. And as we celebrate freedom from the English king, it’s a good time to read from one of his letters written in the just completed White House: “May none but honest and wise men rule under this roof.”
Abigail might want to add “wise and truthful women.” Happy Fourth.