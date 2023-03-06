Ruth Bass: Inventive George Santos has outstayed his welcome

RICHMOND — It’s embarrassing, really mortifying, to have a guy like George Santos snaking his way through his new colleagues to reach the aisle so he will get a chance to touch the president’s sleeve or perhaps shake his hand as the leader of the free world arrives to deliver the State of the Union address.
It’s just plain embarrassing to think about George Santos making decisions for the country, voting on guns, Ukraine, spy balloons, immigrants and reproduction rights when he can’t find his way through a sentence truthfully. For two months, he’s occupied a seat in the people’s House, tossing out another tidbit or entrée about his incredible self, the not-so-secret world of a man whose fantasy life spans the universe.
Sen. Mitt Romney, who has his statesman-like moments (and other moments), confronted Santos at the State of the Union and apparently told him he didn’t belong in the room at all. That was called rude and a breach of etiquette by some, but in this corner, it seemed like the right thing to do and time someone in the exclusive Capitol society called Santos out.
It was a relief to read last week that the House Ethics Committee has started to investigate the freshman congressman from Long Island. They’re looking into his campaign financing, the mysterious $750,000 of his own money that Santos says he used for his campaign and now, some talk about sexual misconduct, whatever that means, toward a person seeking employment in his office.
Those are the biggies, but we still puzzle over where, or if, he went to college, the awfulness of his claim that his mother was in the World Trade Center the day it collapsed (she was apparently in Brazil), etc., etc., etc.
It’s good that the ethics committee has put Santos on its agenda before he gets indicted for possible criminal activities connected to federal laws on campaign activities. When their investigation is complete, the committee can recommend censure, impose a fine or ask that he be thrown out. But it takes a two-thirds vote of the House to send Santos home, wherever he says that might be.
McCarthy can’t oust Santos. And he doesn’t want to, even though Republicans from Santos’ district have lobbied for the congressman’s dismissal. In the January issue of The Atlantic, Peter King, who represented the district next to Santos’s for 28 years, was quoted as saying, “It’s the right thing to do morally, ethically, and politically.”
Reflecting the sentiments of many other Republicans, King said, “If you want to keep controlling the Congress, you can’t just have the short-sighted view that you need his vote next week or next month. You’re gonna lose all the votes in two years when you’re no longer in the majority.” McCarthy has so far taken the short view.
Whatever happens, Santos’ spillage of fabrications has continued the slow unraveling of the fabric of Congress. We like to think of that domed building as a place where dignity and pride bring a bunch of assorted Americans together to create laws to protect people’s rights and think daily of the good of the country, from Florida to Maine to Alaska. Increasingly that vision looks more like a Santos-level dream.
Instead, we have Kevin McCarthy shedding his power to an extremist minority. We have Marjorie Taylor-Greene, once criticized and removed from committees, now back in favor with the speaker, back on committees, getting a power boost. To his credit, McCarthy tried to “shush” her at the State of the Union, but she ignored him and would not shut up at a gathering when the president of the United States was a guest in the House. She sounded more like one of those ranting parents at a kids’ hockey game than like a legislator.
Various members of Congress, several of them women, have been insulted or threatened by their colleagues. Some have called presidents liars in outbursts at the State of the Union address. Congress today walks past the kind of rudeness and disrespect not allowed in a school classroom or in many American homes.
Santos has to go, Taylor-Greene has to mind her manners, or Congress will continue to exhibit the kind of chaos we saw while Kevin McCarthy gave away his store.