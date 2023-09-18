Ruth Bass: A disappointing garden still provides plenty of veggies

RICHMOND — Four pepper plants yielded four green peppers. They were crunchy and delicious. And small.
The plants look green and healthy, but they’re stunted, growing only a bit since arrival from the nursery. And no new blossoms.
They had the usual care and feeding, so the fault may lie with the rain, alternating with the hot. It wasn’t the May frost — they weren’t planted then.
A garden set on a hill teaches lessons of its own. You stand below the row to hoe and weed because the back, arms and neck like it better. And you lower the risk of tipping over.
You expect the slope will drain, dry everything out and require watering from the rain barrel or dragging the hose. Not this year. For more than one week, the hill was muddy enough to lose a sneaker in — so I stayed on shore. It was rarely dry enough to properly rototill, and the tomato plants were standing in pools. Little ditches were dug to let the water out.
But some things had a stiff upper lip. Tomatoes continued ripening on nearly leafless stems, the cute 8-ball zucchini (it’s the size of a baseball, perfectly round) is still going at it, the basil has never been better. And green beans planted the first week in August are blooming, with the May planting still making beans. Average first frost in the Berkshires used to be Sept. 15, but we seem to have moved on from that, still in the 40s or 50s at night.
Weeding was minimal this season, so the garden’s a mess, although the seedy weeds are making wandering turkeys happy. In an ordinary year, it’s great to weed when the soil is damp — they come out easy. When pulled this summer, a weed came out with a ball of mud and some of the nearby vegetables.
The one thing that was weeded no matter what was the row of onions, yellow and white and purple (always marketed as red, but they’re purple). They were on the edge of the garden so the getting stuck hazard was avoidable, and they were paper-mulched on both sides. They are beautiful.
Onions are my favorite, along with beans, squash, tomatoes, gourds, lettuce, basil and cilantro. Onions stand like soldiers in the garden, and they keep all winter in a cool cellar, shielded from light by layers of The Berkshire Eagle.
Just plain boiled, they were always on my grandmother’s — and my parents’ — table for Thanksgiving, swimming in butter and a little of the cooking water. We didn’t cream or caramelize them. They take a long time to cook if you leave them whole, but the microwave is a good shortcut, and they tend to hold their shape when cooked that way.
With all the new things the fitness people propose for our welfare, they don’t seem to consider onions part of a workout regimen. But Olympic athletes in long-ago Greece apparently ate them by the pound for training purposes, drank onion juice (yuck) and rubbed onions on their bodies. The aroma of the sweat generated by that practice might have made opponents fall back in a race.
Perhaps the standout in a mixed-bag garden this year — a year when carrots are stumpy — is the way sunflowers rose above it all, elegantly swaying at 7 or 8 feet tall, a variety that has clusters of 6-inch flowers instead of the giant kind.
The heads on the huge ones tend to droop as if they’re sulking or embarrassed to be among nonperformers, and it’s entertaining to watch chickadees get their balance upside down to pull out the seeds. Neither rain nor heat nor late frost stopped these from flourishing.
Perhaps there’s a difference between flowers and vegetables. Flowers here are fertilized minimally, almost never watered. And from daffodils in spring to windflowers and hydrangeas in September, they did their blooming jobs in last year’s drought and this year’s wet.
We may study plants year after year, but they all retain an element of mystery. And surprise.