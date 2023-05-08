Ruth Bass: Hung out to dry can be a good thing

RICHMOND — Just hung out the wash. No question that the dryer is easier.
For one thing, at the end of the day, when it’s time to read a book and sip on something, the newly washed clothes will hide in the dryer until you run out of socks. On the line, however, they need to be taken down — last week, Mother Nature rinsed a pair of cords twice before they were back in the closet.
But, as even totally dryer-committed people will tell you, line-dried clothes smell so good, so much better than their counterparts that have been rinsed in glop scented with lavender. Especially wonderful when putting nose to pillow and sheets that have billowed in the Berkshire breeze for a day.
In addition, something is satisfactory about the precision of hanging up clothes, putting matching socks together (and always having at least one odd one) so it’s easy to tuck them into themselves when they’re dry. It’s one of those household things, like cleaning the toilet, that gives solid evidence of an achievement. Some days lack such concrete evidence of anything done.
Jonathan Green, an artist in Charleston, S.C., has painted wonderful portraits of Gullah women in big hats with sheets on clotheslines flying behind them, the still faces a contrast to the wind’s grab of sheets and skirt. I could not resist them, and four prints came to New England for framing and hanging in the dining room.
Picking grapes, placing nets to catch olives and hanging out the wash are about equal subjects among the stacks of photos I’ve taken in other countries where women in second- and third-story apartments hang clothes outside.
And speaking of what is used to be euphemistically called unmentionables (no one is embarrassed to say bra or panties anymore), a newly arrived Californian questioned me one day about the reputed New England reserve. I said, “We hang our underwear on the inside of the clothesline, sheets on the outside.” She got it. A little uptight.
Back when the dryer wasn’t an option, our mother had a horizontal string of lines with posts at either end. In every season, she hung out the wash, and in winter, the sheets quickly froze as stiff as boards. We ran between them, banging them and listening for crackling — probably only once. We thought it hilarious that our father’s frozen pants could stand on their own.
Locally, it always makes me smile to see sheets flapping in the breeze at a house across town where a pulley system sends them out from the building. And at another house, where a dear friend lived out her life, the clothespins survived her, colorful spots on a clothes reel that stayed in place for years. A spark to ignite memories.
It almost goes without saying that hanging out the wash is environmentally sound. A little research indicates that it’s not just using the sun for free instead of paying for kilowatt hours. Apparently, line-dried does not do that annoying pilling to fabrics, and dryers shorten the life of clothing. In addition, dryers emit CO2.
They can also catch fire. The National Fire Protection Association reports that dryers and washing machines cause an average of 15,970 fires each year, with dryers at fault 92 percent of the time.
At a friend’s house in Florida, we used their washer and dryer. I automatically pulled the lint catcher, and a mountain of soft, flammable lint exploded from the compartment. Our need for clean clothes on the road may have saved our friends from being part of the annual $200 million in property damage from dryer fires.
On the home front, the 30-inch snowstorm we survived earlier this year the snow bent and cracked the stem of the clothes reel, felling it. Was it time to let it go? Let laziness and dryer win?
But no. It’s standing tall again, needing new lines and more pins, but doing the job. And the aroma of air-dried clothes is as appealing as ever.