Ruth Bass: Hitting Chicago’s high spots on land and water

You may have thought that Mrs. O’Leary’s cow set Chicago on fire — that’s a story that’s had a lot of legs since the three-day blaze in 1881.
We were floating down the river on a Monday afternoon last week when the guide doused the legend by saying the Chicago City Council had absolved both Mrs. O’Leary and the cow of any responsibility in 1997. Talk about cold cases.
Even if the exact cause of the fire remains indefinite, firefighters certainly knew why it flew through the area. Chicago was in the midst of a great drought, so the landscape was tinder. In addition, it was a city built of wood — houses, businesses, sidewalks and even roads, all wood. And then, of course, in addition to its being the Windy City, the fire created its own twisting wind.
It was one of those bad things that dishes out some good if you wait long enough. Chicago’s extraordinary skyline, one glass building after another rising toward the sky, would have been a far more mixed bag if the 1881 fire had never happened. We spent an hour and a half on the Chicago River on an architectural boat tour, amazed at buildings ranging from the domed, sculptured and gilded structures of the early 20th century to the glassy behemoths that dwarf and reflect them.
Contrary to advance weather reports and the city’s reputation for challenging many a hat wearer, we had neither rain nor wind as we went under the zillion rusty-brown old bridges that allow Chicagoans to get from one side of the city to the other. The river runs through it.
Over the years, my husband and I learned to look for boat trips in cities that were new to us. We had dinner on the Seine with a couple of South African banana growers at the next table, breakfast on the Nile on a felucca.
We read Mark Twain on a steamboat taking us from Memphis to New Orleans, we walked and boated on San Antonio’s Riverwalk. We took a schooner in Maine, a tall ship in Nova Scotia, a deliciously pokey barge in France. It’s intriguingly different to see a place from the water.
So, taking advantage of the Chicago River seemed to be a given. And our super hosts, a niece and nephew-in-law, gave it their stamp of approval. Boat trips are also available to cruise Lake Michigan, but in terms of the lake, we contented ourselves with a lakeside bird sanctuary that turned out to be very exciting for me — brown creeper, orchard oriole, Swainson’s thrush, etc. — and more than tolerable for our relatives, who liked birds, but weren’t committed to them the way much of our family is. They were familiar with robins, cardinals and mourning doves around their home, and by end of day, they had become spotters and had names for other birds.
This was Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, an Audubon preserve that sticks out into Lake Michigan and offers a stop off for thousands of migrating birds. On the boat trip, we had learned that Montgomery Ward, founder of Sears Roebuck’s most formidable catalog competitor, was the man responsible for keeping development off the shoreline of Lake Michigan.
So Chicagoans, all 2.7 million of them, can run, walk, meditate, picnic, swim, sunbathe and otherwise recreate on miles and miles of concrete paths and green grass beside a lake so wide you think you’re looking at the Atlantic. Lake Michigan’s 22,400 square miles puts it in the middle of the five Great Lakes of the United States.
Somehow, despite the warm, sunny April day, the shore walk was uncrowded. And because Chicago (unlike Manhattan) sprawls all over the place, car travel seems simple to those of us accustomed to honking taxis, intricate moves by impatient drivers and start-and-stop driving in New York or Boston.
And we, my granddaughter and I, were lucky to stay in a real neighborhood, street after street of clapboard or brick houses, single family, tight together and utterly charming, including the one occupied by our people, Debbi and Joe. What a treat to explore an unfamiliar city with a couple who are tireless walkers and have maps in their heads.
Of course the city also has its high-rise apartments, but it has thousands of vintage dwellings. We were 45 minutes from the airport, 30 from downtown and walking distance from any number of Chicago (deep dish) pizza places. Which we had. Very first night.