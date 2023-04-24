Ruth Bass: Holocaust remembrance a story worth retelling

RICHMOND — For 54 years, I slept next to a man who was among the first Americans at a concentration camp where his Army unit did not at first discern that a few living humans were among the hundreds of corpses.
They had found Mittelbau-Dora, a Nazi camp near Nordhausen where enslaved laborers were forced to work on manufacturing the V-2 rocket, the world’s first long-range guided ballistic missile.
For all those years, few post-war nightmares punctuated our sleep. But the memory of that April day in 1945 was always there, rarely mentioned until years later when anti-Semitic people began to question whether the Holocaust — the mass slaughter of 6 million Jews, plus Catholics and other anti-Nazi people — was real or just a hoax.
Milt was a 22-year-old medic with the Timberwolves when he rode into that concentration camp in his major’s Jeep, only eight years after celebrating his bar mitzvah. “They’ve found one of those camps,” the major said — Milt didn’t know what he was talking about. And then he did.
In the brief time his unit was there, the soldiers did what they could for the living and sent for medical backup. Milt took photos. And he heard German guards and residents protesting, “Nicht wissen, nicht wissen” (“We did not know.”). He didn’t believe them.
Years later, realizing the dangers of silence and the harm caused by those spreading false stories about the Nazi purge of European Jews, he wrote and gave talks about Nordhausen and what he saw. And Gene Shalit of the "Today Show" interviewed him on our front lawn about Nordhausen, with Milt admitting the “smell of death” from that day was still with him.
Twenty-thousand prisoners died at Mittelbau-Dora, just one segment of the Holocaust, this one found by the Americans 78 years ago this month. Before the war ended, the Germans had launched 3,000 of the V-2 rockets these prisoners made.
It always seems a little impossible that this man I knew so well had looked that April 12 at some 3,000 corpses, scattered helter-skelter on the grounds or stacked in stairways in hangars and managed to get honorably — with a Silver Star — discharged and go on to a regular life: college, graduate school, newspaper career, plus writing novels, raising kids and tomatoes, making jokes, sleeping through many nights.
All of that is why I watched and listened closely when CNN anchors Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer did the March of the Living last week from Auschwitz to Birkenau, each walking where their relatives had been marched to their deaths in the Nazi gas chambers — all four of Blitzer’s grandparents and Bash’s great-grandparents.
Strands of barbed wire lined their path and took them to a tunnel entrance into a gas chamber, where Blitzer was certain his paternal grandparents, who lived not far from the death camp, had perished.
Always the journalists, Blitzer and Bash were solemn for this journey, dressed in funereal fashion, but neither weeping nor wailing. Their day at the camps was a serious lesson for a world where conspiracies have too great an attraction for too many. And where hate grips too many.
The Blitzer and Bash journey, one of many on Holocaust Remembrance Days, pushed me to tell Milt’s story for him, once again. For anyone who didn’t hear it the first time.