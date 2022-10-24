Ruth Bass: Lock ’em up or let ’em out? Politicians ignore the benefits of bail reform

RICHMOND — The world apparently turns on marketing, so the feds put Berkshire County in the Albany market, and people in this house became Giant fans and Ranger fans because of the TV.
Our kids were born into those teams, sacrilege to Berkshire’s fierce devotees of the Patriots and Bruins. The Red Sox are genetic. We’re tied to Fenway, win or lose.
Part of the fallout in this marketing district we’re plopped in is that we get the commercials for people like politicians Elise Stefanik and Josh Riley and Lee Zeldin. We learn their messages through the repetitive method, useless trivia because we can’t vote for them anyway.
Josh Riley — running for something over there — apparently has the forward-thinking idea that cash bail should go. And his opponent, whose name I don’t remember, opposes bail reform and raises the specter of a community with criminals running rampant, creating chaos and making their neighborhoods unsafe.
Riley’s on the side of justice. The bail system, where the judge decides how large or small bail will be, can be quite unfair. If I’m arrested and can scrape up the $500 or $5,000 the judge sets at bail, I go home to a hamburger, my own pillow and, if my employer says so, my job — “innocent until proved guilty.” If I’m poor, I go to jail until trial. And I’ll be there for a few days or a few weeks or a few months, depending on the court calendar, probably losing my job and putting my family on welfare.
The New York candidate opposing cash bail reform is a throwback to a system that’s intrinsically unfair. But politicians the country over have pointed to increases in violent crime post-pandemic to argue against bail reform, ignoring the fact that most of those increases have been related to guns. They also ignore studies that find reform of an archaic bail system has not endangered the public.
More importantly, our supposedly just system means you or I, accused of drunken driving or illegal possession of a drug, can be jailed without a conviction. Basically, serving a sentence before it’s been imposed. Spending even one night in a cell would leave most of us, certainly slightly claustrophobic me, with a nightmare memory that would be hard to shed.
When District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced her policy of opposition to cash bail, some eyebrows went up, and she was asked how she expected the defendants to automatically appear on their court date if they were out there, running around loose. She said most would show up — which proved true — and law enforcement would find the others.
In the meantime, the defendants would live with their families and go to work. For anyone suspected of being a danger to the public, a special hearing would be held — and the potentially dangerous would be held without bail, just as in the past.
The idea of letting defendants live their lives broke out in a whole new way on a different front during the pandemic. This time, the guilty were set free as a defense against the spread of COVID-19. In a recent Washington Post article, Molly Gill points out that thousands of federal prisoners — convicted and sentenced — were sent home under the Cares Act because they were considered most vulnerable to the virus. Elderly and sick were a priority.
Of the 11,000 people released to home confinement and an ankle GPS bracelet, a grand total of 17 committed crimes. Gill wrote that just one of the 17 crimes was violent, none were sex offenses, and most were related to possessing or selling drugs.
So, 10,983 defendants proved that they could live within the law, work and be with their families with an ankle monitor. Gill, vice president of policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, said the Cares Act action “teaches us that many of our prison sentences are unnecessarily lengthy,” and often involve elderly, ill and reformed prisoners. She argues for states to use the authority that many already have to release the elderly and sick. She suggests that states bring long-term prisoners back to court with a chance to prove they are no longer a criminal risk.
Like cash bail reform, the nation needs incarceration reform. Worldwide, we win at prison population, more people locked up than in any other country. It’s not a victory to be proud of, nor is a worn-out bail system that lacks two basic tenets of our democracy: Innocent until proven guilty and equal justice for all. Right now, the scales wobble.