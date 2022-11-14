Ruth Bass: Massachusetts stands tall after elections

RICHMOND — My husband’s relatives in Texas were always the epitome of Southern hospitality. It’s not just courtesy — it’s their natural way of making people welcome, so it never crosses your mind that maybe they didn’t love spending the day at the Alamo or touring a dude ranch or going to the museum where exhibits include a stuffed, two-headed calf. They smiled, drove, explained, cooked Tex-Mex and poured stiff drinks.

Milt’s brother had totally absorbed every nuance of his adopted state, including occasionally wearing a Stetson and speaking in a drawl that even a native Texan would not dream he first said “Mama” in the Berkshires. We sat back and enjoyed it, despite personality and political differences.

We weren’t on defense about differences, except when some of them were quite outspoken about Taxachusetts and their scorn for us as crazy liberals and for the entire Kennedy family — especially Teddy. That’s when we spoke up, making it clear that we lived where their state’s very existence came from. You can’t argue some issues at the dinner table, but it’s easy to be on the side of the American Revolution.

After Tuesday’s election, memories of those visits came back, times when someone not caring about family peace might have destroyed relationships. Nov. 8 made me more proud than ever of being born here, raised here, still here.

Our original fight for liberty was borne out with the revolutionary election of Maura Healey as governor instead of a candidate who continued to say our 2020 election was stolen. For the first time, a woman; for the first time, a gay governor; and, more importantly, a highly qualified person.

But one of the most outstanding things about Healey is her presence here two days after the election. We did love it, especially in Richmond, when Deval Patrick was governor, had a house here, rode a bike here, said hello at the post office. This is different: Maura Healey is Eastern Massachusetts and outspoken about getting Boston to think beyond I-495. It’s exciting to have her in office.

Another point of pride is that the Berkshires surpassed the rest of the state in insisting that those who make a million bucks a year or more will pay an additional 4 percent on their income tax. Unless they’re sending triplets to Tufts, they should be able to afford that without starving.

The statewide support was 52 percent, but the ballot question won in the Berkshires with 67.2 percent. Hancock was the only town that said no, Great Barrington and Williamstown led with about 75 percent yesses.

It was also worth bragging about our vote that immigrants, documented or illegal, should be able to get drivers’ licenses. The Legislature, with Pittsfield’s Tricia Farley-Bouvier pushing it, had already passed a bill covering that problem; but naysayers wanted to heave it out.

In a way, it’s a selfish bill, keeping us licensed, insured drivers safer on the road. Illegal immigrants drive, with or without any required documents, and they’re a hazard to every one of us, physically and financially.

It’s also unselfish. The immigrants are there, so do we really want to prevent them from driving to work? A car gets them to a job, which lets them feed their families, not drive in fear of hitting a car or getting hit, not wondering if the bus will come on time. It lets them live life with a little less stress.

Question 2 bewildered me a bit, but I think it was a good thing to pass. My question was why insurers had to be mandated to spend 83 percent of the premiums they collect on actual dental care. Why not? All in all, despite the fact that the ballot questions are a nuisance and often unintelligible, it was good to have a voice in deciding some things that take care of people.

The Kennedys had their faults, as do we all. But their work reflected that they cared. As we defend Massachusetts, it seems we’re doing as well for humanity as they are in Texas. Be happy to visit there, though, and bask in that generous hospitality.