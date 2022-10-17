Ruth Bass: Meanness seems to be busting out all over

RICHMOND — Did a lousy virus make us mean? Or was it the former president poking fun at the disabled and throwing plates in the White House? Too much carbon in the air? Or perhaps a lot of third-grade bullies growing up without shedding their bully-ism.

Blame it on whatever suits you, but the fact remains that the term “toxic environment” — the common way these days to describe a mean workplace — keeps coming up. It sounds like a politically correct phrase for mean.

It’s not just in the City Council chambers in North Adams, where inappropriate language and snappy comments have led to poor relations among the councilors. Or in Town Hall in Monterey, where monthslong reporting of conflict among town officials climaxed last month when the town clerk filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town because of what she termed a “hostile workplace.” Or in any town where school and community debate has slid from discussion into attack.

In North Adams, one councilor no longer comes to meetings because she didn’t like where she was sitting, asked for her seat to be changed and was turned down. So she’s gone virtual. Some of her fellow councilors think things are pretty much OK and want to get on with the work. Others have used words and insults that once upon a time would have sent the speaker to detention. (I remember a teacher washing out a kid’s foul mouth with that awful yellow soap from the dispenser at the hall sink. (We were all pretty careful after hearing him choke and yell.)

In Monterey, a town that usually hits the news with its progressive environmental concerns or its mourning of the closing of its legendary store, denials and new accusations have proliferated. The adults apparently cannot play well together. In North Adams, famous for its Hairpin Turn, its summertime street-turned-beach and its gateway status to the Mohawk Trail, one councilor notes that the “pokes and jabs” can add up, and another says the atmosphere is interfering with the council’s work. These days, at the government level of the two communities, bucolic and scenic are not in the vocabulary.

But toxic isn’t new in the halls of government. Older residents of Pittsfield will remember the dismay when Pittsfield garnered nationwide headlines (1986) after the city’s mayor and a councilor lost it in an argument about spending on economic development. The verbal heat steamed into the physical, and the men wrestled each other to the floor where onlookers pulled them apart before anyone was seriously hurt. Apologies were issued by both the next day.

What we don’t need in the Berkshires is anything like the unacceptable behavior that took place last week in Los Angeles when the president of the City Council, in a nonpublic meeting, insulted a fellow councilor and inflicted a stomach-turning racial insult on his child. It seems time, coast to coast, that anyone thinking mean thoughts should go with Archie Bunker’s admonition to his TV wife: “Stifle yourself, Edith.”

Toxic reactions — often seeming over the top to outsiders — are not just at the governmental level. Lots of people seem to be out of control, sometimes violently. A New York Times columnist writes about the airline passenger who knocked out a flight attendant’s teeth (didn’t like the pretzels?), and a supermarket cashier shot and killed because she asked a customer to pull up his mask. And one internet source says certified officials in youth sports often quit after two years because they’re sick of abusive parents.

Perhaps it’s the virus, or the virulent former president or air pollution, or bullies who never grew up. Or perhaps humans are born with a mean streak and, as the North Adams councilor put it when told his words were unacceptable, “It pops out.”

That may be fine at the dining room table, but for public officials, plane passengers or parents at a game, it’s not an excuse. Ever.

Better to go with what Thumper advised in the movie “Bambi,” quoted by thousands of mothers and grandmothers over the years: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”