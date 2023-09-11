Ruth Bass: Mother Nature wants people to open their ears and eyes

RICHMOND — Mother Nature is speaking up, and too many of us are deaf or complacent. In recent months, we’ve been boiled, flooded, burned, frosted and quaked, and we’ve complained a lot about temperature, water, fire and earthquakes without hearing Mother Nature. She’s rather loudly saying, “Listen up. You are teetering.”
Call it climate change or global warming. Either will do. The main thing is to believe it’s happening because it is. President Joe Biden, speaking from the G20 conference in Vietnam Sunday, said that global warming is a greater threat than nuclear war. That’s not social media garbage or misinformation.
A little earlier in the day, Nikki Haley of South Carolina, a Republican candidate for president, talked about the economy, global security, immigration and border security, parental involvement in education and health care (pills, doctors, insurance companies) — all major issues for the United States right now. But I did not hear her mention climate change, and without serious attention to that, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren won’t have to worry about how much pills cost or whether people are swimming the Rio Grande to get to Texas. It’s the apocalypse in the room.
To be fair, unlike many other Republican politicians, Haley has addressed climate change in the past, acknowledging it’s a serious problem. But her solution is not to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are polluting our air. She wants to “capture” them after heavily polluting industries have sent them into the atmosphere. As governor of South Carolina, she held that curbing the gases would raise utility rates and cost jobs. In the meantime, sea levels around the beautiful city of Charleston, S.C., have risen about 10 inches since 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. When will Kiawah Island drown?
Speaking to the press during the G20 meeting in Vietnam, Biden was dealing with science, not wishes and hopes. He pointed out that many nations that previously tried to walk past climate change were now “seeing the light” and noted that poorer countries would need help from the wealthier nations to finance the fight against climate change.
In 2015, the United States joined 195 other nations in the Paris Accords, which committed them to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thus slowing the rise in temperature that would lead to overheating the planet. Biden’s predecessor in the White House signed out of the Paris Accords, boosted fossil fuel production (a major source of the greenhouse gases) and rolled back environmental standards. It was Biden who put the United States back in the Paris Accords and he, as well as the courts and Congress, revived some of the environmental regulations.
As the former president runs again, nothing has changed. He’s still dissing efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas production, which scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. And how does he ignore that humans are feeling those impacts already? We breathe acrid smoke in the Berkshires from Canadian wildfires or watch as Florida residents flee floodwaters or recoil as people frantically dig for earthquake survivors in Morocco.
Anyone can say, "Yeah, we’ve always had hot days and hurricanes and droughts, even earthquakes." But we have them in rapid succession these days. Too hot, too wet, too dry, deep freeze in mid-May, warm beyond thaw in January. Too extreme.
It’s only a short seven years to 2030 — and we already wasted four of them (2016-2020) in denial. Some scientists estimate that a billion people are at risk right now from coastal climate hazards. By 2040, if warming continues, the change in sea levels will flood communities, and many humans could be on oxygen. The scientists see that the window of doing something is closing more quickly than they predicted earlier.
This is not a hoax. It’s not something someone made up on social media. As Elizabeth Kolbert made clear in “The Sixth Extinction,” it isn’t the planet that will disappear. It’s us. Or, more correctly, it’s we. We’ll be the dinosaurs, and some creature eons from now will wonder why we left. Perhaps Mother Nature will tell them.