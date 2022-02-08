Ruth Bass: Memories and history run deep at Richmond Pond and a new book chronicles it all

RICHMOND — Who knew that a pond could provide 166 pages of history? The publication this year of “The Gem of Richmond,” a sizable book about a pond that’s mostly out of sight, proves that a 218-acre body of water can do just that.
The book is a gem. And in an era when too many people don’t volunteer for anything, it was beautifully researched, written, edited and shepherded through proofreading by dedicated volunteers with sponsorship by the Richmond Pond Association and Richmond Historical Society.
The driving force behind this story about the lake Richmond shares with Pittsfield is its editor, Ken Kelly, of Lenox, who has been passionate about Richmond Pond since childhood, days when he swam at the former Camp Bluebird, fished from the dock at his uncle’s cottage and attended Camp Russell. Today, he enjoys a seasonal cottage on the pond.
These volunteers had a deadline for publication, but had to change it because they weren’t finished. Rumor had it that the book would appear this past summer, but the enormous undertaking, done under the handicaps of the coronavirus, apparently needed more time. The look of the handsome book and the comprehensive content made the waiting worthwhile.
The meaningful final page is the dedication in memory of Dr. John Reynolds, Whitewood resident and daily kayaker until he lost his life in a kayaking accident on the pond in December. The text is accompanied by a lovely photo he took of the sun setting across the pond.
The book has photos, old and contemporary. It has a full-color, glossy cover with a diagram showing the original pond and its breadth today, surrounded by color photos depicting the pond’s value for recreation — kayaking, sailing, fishing — its scenic views, a bird habitat ranging from wood ducks to eagles, with the inevitable geese, elegant looking and often a nuisance.
Most Richmond residents are aware that the town was once a center of iron mining in New England. Fewer may be aware that harvesting ice on Richmond Pond was a major business here in the days when every farm had an ice house and every kitchen had an icebox.
Like the mining, ice harvesting was hard work — cold and slippery. Sawing blocks of ice and lifting them from the water with tongs, the men stacked them on horse-drawn sledges, which provided transport to rail connections or farms. Footings for long-gone buildings still stand at the town beach. Ice harvesting gets its own chapter in “The Gem of Richmond.”
The research involved in a book like this is reflected in the text and in photos that were provided from the collections of present and former residents like Holly Stover, Gladys Traver, Gloria Morse, Dick Boyce, Virginia Larkin and Clem Moore. And the pages are enhanced by the many contemporary photos taken by Ken Kelly and Valerie Reynolds.
Ken Kelly was kind enough to list me as a contributor, but my words for the book were few. Editorial board members Kelly, Susan Abramowitz, Kerry Hamilton, Jan Hartford and Gloria Morse did much of the writing and polishing, with lots of text written by Holly Stover and Morse, women he called his “heavy lifters.”
Published by Troy Book Makers, it’s inviting in terms of layout and readability. The chapters move easily and often include a funny or intriguing anecdote. In the Camp Russell chapter, for instance, it says that the legendary Jim Mooney sometimes stayed overnight when the day campers had left.
He slept on an old bed with metal springs, the story goes, and hung his metal-strung rosary beads on the headboard. When lightning struck the building one night, the charge apparently traveled through the rosary beads to the bed springs, hitting hard enough to knock him out of bed. He moved the beads.
At Camp Marion White, Girls Scouts enjoyed unusual games on Friday afternoons. Swamp the Counselor invited them to splash water into each counselor’s canoe until it sank. No permanent loss of counselors is recorded. Another game involved a race with greased watermelons, reminiscent of the old-time greased-pig races at country fairs.
It’s possible that any number of Richmond residents have never seen the pond, except from the fire tower on Lenox Mountain or the lawn at Balderdash Cellars. It’s just not at the side of the road.
For our family, memories include the kids learning to swim with Dawn Ratcliff at the beach, ice fishing near Eddie Zahn’s place, a brief foray into sailing in a boat we wisely sold, a Girl Scout counselor and many hours at the beach. And it’s where many caring people have realized the environmental significance of these waters and worked on its health.
In the offseason, the beach and boat ramp are ideal places to read a book or just watch for the resident bald eagle. Once you’ve read the book — available at Bartlett’s, Balderdash Cellars and The Bookstore in Lenox — you’ll want to do that. And more.