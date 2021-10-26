Ruth Bass: For better or worse, October springs surprises

RICHMOND — For politicians, it means one thing. For baseball fans, another. And for the city of Buffalo, yet another.
It’s the “October Surprise” — a blow to Hillary Clinton’s run for president (2016), a World Series denial to the Yankees (2002) and 24 inches of snow suffocating Buffalo on Friday the 13th (2006). Big stuff.
Around here, it’s little stuff. Things like discovering that the new raspberry bushes are thick with plump fruit, minus summer’s beetle and wasp blemishes. Considering the price of a dinky container of raspberries in the supermarket, it’s like putting pieces of eight in a berry box. And the next day’s pleasure of burying a bowl of cereal with them.
Then the white, bearded iris popped open. Some spectacular irises are billed as reblooming, but they’ve rarely bothered to do that here, perhaps because the cold usually descends in September. The grass was tinged with frost two mornings ago, but before that, few days required hunting up stored parkas. That particular iris, planted a year ago, already had proved extraordinary by producing more than a dozen huge, snowy white blooms. And a tiny butternut squash keeps growing among the garden weeds.
Historically, the term “October Surprise” was coined by William Casey, campaign manager for Ronald Reagan during the 1980 presidential campaign. But politicians (as well as baseball managers) have known the importance of October for a long time. In politics, an October surprise puts a major idea into voters’ minds right before the election, and it often sticks. In baseball, it’s the last hurrah before the World Series, resulting, years ago, in Reggie Jackson being termed Mr. October for his spectacular clutch hitting for both the Yankees and the Oakland Athletics in October.
But while the Reagan “surprise” may have brought the label, it was by no means the first time politicians tried to upend November elections with something out of the ordinary in October. In 1840, the feds announced plans to prosecute Whig Party officials for fraud for supposedly paying Pennsylvanians to sneak into New York to vote; and a few decades later, a forged letter, purportedly written by President Garfield, said he supported Chinese immigration, when both presidential candidates opposed it. As did, no surprise, many white Americans. Conspiracy and misinformation have plenty of history.
In 1920, echoed years later in the Barack Obama birther nonsense, unscrupulous (possibly desperate) politicians started a rumor that Warren G. Harding was of African-American descent, and his campaign, worried about the Southern vote, set about to prove his “whiteness.” And in October 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt had to create a diversion when his press secretary kneed a black police officer in the groin in New York City. Already criticized by black voters for not integrating the military, he appointed the nation’s first black general right before the election and established the Tuskegee Airmen, a unit of military pilots.
Hope that the October surprise this year would be scientists calling the death of COVID-19 has collapsed, fitting right in with the shifty shenanigans that have often characterized October’s political scene. It’s best to think instead about iris, raspberries, a struggling squash and the surprise of several sunny days in a row (with too much rain expected today) — and our annual surprise, the day foliage bursts in the Berkshires.