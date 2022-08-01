Ruth Bass: On the preservation of flowers and bugs

RICHMOND — We’re into that chicory and Queen Anne’s lace season again, with many Berkshire roadsides exquisitely decorated in one of nature’s true blue flowers and the delicate, white doily said to be named for an English queen.
Legend has it that the queen, an excellent lace maker, pricked her finger with a needle, and a single drop of blood fell onto the lace piece she was creating, something anyone who embroiders can understand (and hope to remove the stain). Supposedly, that is why a tiny, dark purple floret is found in the center of the flower.
Both chicory and Queen Anne’s lace are considered invasive, obviously able to grow almost anywhere. They march in tight ranks just off the asphalt, often in stony soil where most things can’t root. The chicory blooms close at night, turning the plants into grayish green sticks.
If community roadside mowing is stalled until the end of August, the prettiness remains. But in many towns, the mowers are out there more than once a year, and the display is destroyed at midsummer. For insects, birds and flower lovers, that’s a disappointment.
It’s hard to believe, perhaps, but roadside mowing is controversial, with some wanting it done to keep everything “neat,” and others thinking it’s environmentally sound to save the gas expense and keep a natural look. In between are scientists who assert that some mowing, once a year perhaps, strengthens the plants. The neatniks assert that mown roadsides are safer because you can see an animal before it starts to cross the road. That seems like a stretch — it doesn’t matter if a vole runs in front of your car, and deer, coyotes, bears and foxes are a bit taller than roadside plants.
Importantly, birds, animals and insects eat and pollinate on unmown roadsides, a menu that mowing removes, in addition to killing dozens of insects. It’s easy to applaud the demise of those creatures that sting, buzz or bite us. But the fact is, we need those guys, including some of the pesky ones. The venerable Old Farmer’s Almanac points out that bugs are in the food chain for fish (ask a fly fisherman), birds, snakes, frogs, salamanders and mammals (consider the anteater).
Some insects keep others in check, the way the hunting season is supposed to supply food for the family and keep the deer population at a livable level, although not a few gardeners would say the deer hunt isn’t working. We all know ladybugs gobble up aphids, one bug needing about a thousand aphids in its larval stage.
In this house, where scads of ladybugs on a sunny window in March are not welcome, it’s nice when one moves in and lives on the oxalis plant, eating something that’s almost microscopic. The beautiful dragonflies, orange and turquoise and striped, dine on mosquitoes, and the almanac says they also contributed to drone technology.
Insects, including bees, pollinate wild plants and agricultural plants. Without their work, gardens don’t work. And the almanac says they do cleanup. As the busboys of nature’s dining room, they break down dead creatures, dead plants and turn the waste into nutrient-rich soil.
All this good work is why, in the science world, there’s growing alarm about how insect populations are plummeting, and their decline is visible even to us nonscientists. A friend remarked recently that fewer bugs seem to be smushed on car windshields these days, which made me realize I haven’t cleaned off a single one.
Many bugs are victims of pesticides, some die by lawnmower, some die at the hands of a human with a spray gun. A reading of the label on a spray that guarantees death to ants, bees, wasps, etc., should make anyone wary of pushing the button — unless the insect has built a nest in the raspberry bushes or inside the shade of an outdoor light.
Most of us hate bugs, especially if they bite. We think we can’t live with them, as they make holes in our plants and buzz in the dark bedroom. But, apparently, we can’t live without them. You have to respect residents who were here before dinosaurs.