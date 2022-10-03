Ruth Bass: ‘Permanent collection’ gets new meaning at artists’ home

RICHMOND — You’ll have to hurry if this one is on your 2022 bucket list. The doors will close after Columbus Day weekend at the Frelinghuysen Morris House and Studio in Lenox and won’t reopen until June 2023 — when my neighbor and I figure we might need to go again.
The last time I was there, artisan Verne Tower of Richmond was restoring the small marble patio, originally put in place with stone from a West Stockbridge quarry. Marble and the color white are everywhere here, brightening a gloomy Saturday that proved perfect for museum-going.
The box-like house, once home to American abstract artists Suzy Frelinghuysen and George L.K. Morris, was added in 1941 to the 1930s studio. It is entirely white stucco on the outside, with the exception of a large Morris mural in turquoise and brown on a courtyard wall near the front door. A beautiful curved marble staircase, gleaming white, rises from the foyer to the second floor.
This place is a Berkshire treasure and one visited annually by fewer than 2,000 people, compared to the more than 10,000 that tour house and grounds at Naumkeag, just a few miles away. Our adventure began with a 1/3-mile walk through the woods from the Hawthorne Street parking lot to the house. (If you don’t wish to add to your daily step count, you can ask for a lift in the expanded golf cart-style vehicle.)
But the 10-minute walk is easy and a nice way to forget about whatever you were supposed to be doing for fall cleanup at home. Then you enter the artists’ house. These two created paintings and sculptures and collages that ended up in frames, but they also put their art on the wall. A large Morris fresco glides along the curve of the staircase, and Morris painted the plaster walls on either side of the fireplace in the living room. Frelinghuysen had a free hand in the dining room, working several pieces in brilliant blues.
Their artistic achievements will never go on tour — they are cemented in place, literally a permanent collection. And, appropriately, they are the setting for Modernist designer furniture, plus a leather floor in the living room, all chosen by the couple.
The real treat for us, it turned out, was when we were handed clipboards with newsprint attached and a small piece of charcoal, a little daunting for me who could never even draw “what I did on vacation” in first grade. We were in the Morris studio for Kinney Frelinghuysen’s Director’s Corner, about to be led through an eye-opening exercise by drawing the shape of a small Picasso that hung on the wall. And we did draw.
Kinney, nephew of Suzy Frelinghuysen and director of the museum, moved from the Picasso to a Juan Gris to help us see what these angular shapes and colors might be portraying — and how they influenced a giant Suzy painting hung on a nearby wall. It was fun and enlightening, with the setting enhanced by several of Suzy’s opera gowns. Multi-talented, she also had a successful career as a singer.
In a separate building, a fascinating exhibit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation presents row upon row of black and white photos of American artists in their studios with accompanying text. Earlier, the show was at Chesterwood. A documentary film about Frelinghuysen and Morris runs continually there.
Morris’s studio was built on a large property owned by his parents, who had built a mansion to replace the original Brookhurst mansion, which burned. The house was added after the couple married in 1935, and they lived there when they were not at their places in New York or Paris. It was Suzy Frelinghuysen’s wish that on her death (1988) the place would become a museum.
If you decide to fit in a visit this coming weekend, you should call ahead or go online to get a time. The museum requires masks and uses timing to assure social distancing. For pandemic reasons, the second floor of the house, which has more of their personal art collection on display, is not open.
If you don’t make it, you can get a taste of George L.K. Morris by taking a look at Morris Elementary School on Route 183. After the Morris brothers’ mother died in the late 1950s, they donated part of the estate’s land to the town for a school, which was built in 1960. George created an abstract mosaic that flanks the front entrance of the school and, years ago, was reportedly valued at $250,000. It too, like the walls of their house, can’t go on tour.