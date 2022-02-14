Ruth Bass: Shouting and cursing don’t qualify as ‘discourse’

RICHMOND — Legitimate political discourse. Time to take apart that phrase, recently used to describe the mob assault on the nation’s Capitol.
Let’s do it backward and begin with "discourse," defined quite clearly as “written or spoken communication or debate.” The list of words described as similar (not synonymous) includes discussion, talk, chat, parley and verbal exchange.
Any rational human who has seen the constantly reappearing videos of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington would be challenged to defend that as discourse. Chat? Conversation? Everyone was yelling. So, no discourse.
Take a look at "political." Yep, it was political. Bad political. In a timely leadership move, Sen. Mitch McConnell harshly criticized the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. He said it was inappropriate, that Jan. 6 was “a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, saved from the mob by a Capitol police officer, stepped up again to criticize the RNC censure as politically damaging.
“Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us,” he added. And he happens to be targeting, among others, his niece, Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC.
Then there’s the word “legitimate,” defined as “conforming to the law or to rules.” Let’s see. To date, 769 people have been charged with crimes because of their participation in legitimate political discourse, and as of the end of January, 202 had pleaded guilty.
The list of offenses for more than one defendant reads: “Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.”
Legitimate political discourse? Not.
The law says it can be a crime just to threaten someone if it appears you are serious about carrying it out. A threat can be considered assault, and building that gallows seemed like a threat to Vice President Mike Pence, if they found him and carried out their “hang Mike Pence” chant. It is, however, legal to build a gallows. Research on the internet turned up a farmer in England who has been making and exporting them for years as a diversification product. He’s getting orders.
Few of us can forget the screams of the police officer whose arm was caught in a door that no one would release. Or the officer dragged out of the building. Or the shouts about grabbing a police officer’s gun and using it to kill him. Or the many officers wounded by an angry cursing crowd that had been revved up by the then-president telling them they “have to fight for your country.”
He didn’t, of course. Didn’t with his bone spurs excuse to avoid the fight in Vietnam and didn’t walk to the Capitol with them as he promised in his talk.
Videos show hundreds of people, mostly men, surging toward the Capitol, brandishing pepper spray, flagpoles, knives, baseball bats, stun guns, police batons, crowbars, fire extinguishers. Any visitor coming out of the building and seeing this armed mob rushing forward would have been terrified, and yet, one congressman described the attackers as tourists.
The RNC censure called them “ordinary citizens,” a frightening thought in itself.
The RNC backpedaled almost immediately as the furor over the censure came from all sides, including their own. David Bossie and McDaniel had reportedly made last-minute, late-night edits to the original censure wording, and members of the committee voted without seeing the changes.
Whether adding the absurd “legitimate political discourse” phrase was part of the edits is unclear, but some news sources say it was. We’re continually advised to read the fine print before signing, but apparently it’s a good idea to read the large print as well. Words always matter.