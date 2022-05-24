Ruth Bass: From print books to electronics, library serves many

RICHMOND — We spent an extra million bucks quickly and almost unanimously at a special town meeting last week in Richmond.
Resident Pat Callahan, who has shepherded the new town hall/library project since 2017, actually received what could be termed an ovation for proposing that we say yes to boosting our $6-million-plus building only a year after we decided we’d do it.
Newcomers may have been surprised at how uncontroversial this big item was. But townspeople with longer memories would be more likely to think that last year’s vote to build and this year’s add-on were more in the category of “It’s about time.” They remember that 17 years ago, by a narrow margin, we decided against construction of a new town hall and library. Sometimes, apparently, it takes us awhile.
People pretty much understand that the present Town Hall is in its death throes and that fixing it could cost maybe $4 million. And we’d still have an old building. Still, some of those questioning this year’s vote echoed what naysayers said in 2005: “Why do we need a library — everyone has computers now.” Thank goodness that thinking did not prevail.
As for the library, we’re the only community in Massachusetts that rents space for its library. Long ago, the peripatetic Richmond Free Public Library was in a resident’s living room. It also resided in the basement of the old Richmond Consolidated School, and then moved to the old fifth and sixth grade rooms when a school addition was built. And now it’s in a former garage and package store where talented librarians have created a welcoming, pleasant space — albeit cramped and sometimes cold.
Whether we need a library or not is well illustrated in this year’s town report, in which library director Kristin Smith tells us that some 15,000 things were circulated this year in a town where the local census counts 1,493 people. Kristin’s list demonstrates how libraries have changed to meet the times: More than 9,000 books, 449 print periodicals, 552 audio books, more than 3,000 videos, 1,233 e-books, 1,115 downloadable audios, plus museum passes and jigsaw puzzles.
As kids, we spoke only in whispers in the library. Our mother walked with us to the small branch in North Amherst, but the place we really loved was the Jones Library in the center of Amherst; and, later, we took the bus by ourselves to the big one in downtown Brockton. In this town’s library, socializing is part of the charm and a reason to stop by, whispering not required. In addition, the library sponsors lectures, a book discussion group, one-on-one Zoom tutorials, specials for children, live animal presentations, a summer reading program, craft sessions, and a film discussion group.
Around the nation, the numbers of people who visit a library for classes or lectures has gone up, although circulation of print books is down. Patrons also take advantage of the free use of computers, sometimes to help with job searches.
In Richmond, people have parked at the library to tag onto its Wi-Fi when their own service was spotty. And if someone’s computer crashes in the middle of a project — or while working remotely — the library can help. Nationally, surveys show that those who take advantage of libraries’ computers and internet connections are more likely to be young, black, female and lower income.
In the big picture, Pew research shows that 95 percent of Americans consider libraries important because they promote literacy and foster a love of reading. Most Americans figure the public library improves the quality of life in a community, and it’s a steady wall against banning books willy-nilly. Ours does all these things in a totally inadequate space that doesn’t even have enough safe parking.
In the near future, the digging will begin on the land the town has owned for years, next door to the school. And none too soon, we’ll have a Town Hall to be proud of and a place where the Richmond Free Public Library comes into its own.