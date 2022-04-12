Ruth Bass: Free press lays bare the horrors of war, while Russia hides behind state-run media

RICHMOND — A Ukrainian woman told CNN last week that she was so worried about her children that she had sent them to Poland by themselves.
It’s hard to imagine what that meant for her in our world where we worry when we give our teenagers the car for an evening. It’s hard to imagine how frightened a mother could be to do that. But for Ukrainian parents, it’s happening.
The same woman was in touch with her brother in Russia, telling him how terrible the war was and how awful that Russia had invaded. His answer was that Ukraine had to be freed from Nazis who were destroying the country.
The woman’s mother then sent a letter telling her son that Russia’s press was lying, that the Nazi story was fictional. She begged him to believe her. He said no.
Here, all but the most skeptical know that horror is sweeping Ukraine: bodies left in the street, buildings crumbled by missiles, windows now black holes with an occasional curtain flapping, wrecked Russian tanks along the roadside, destroyed bridges, mass graves and elderly people meandering through the streets carrying water jugs and tote bags of their belongings.
That’s the difference between having a free press and having a press regulated by the government. We get the news and, importantly, have the right to question whether it’s correct or not.
And if we are really heated up about an issue, we are free to hit the streets in protest. In Russia this year, police hauled protesters off to prison by the thousands for anti-war marches.
We saw the difference in Hungary in 1984, where we kept up with global news and saw Time magazine on the newsstands. And then we went to Moscow and the world dropped out of sight.
No Time magazines, no free press. On our bus back to the airport, a guide read from a book to tell us how bad our capitalistic country was, how Congress was made up of bankers, how Russia had no alcohol problem, how decadent Americans were, etc.
She did not look at us, probably because she didn’t like what she was reading and she had found us to be pretty nice, not the least bit evil.
We returned to the Soviet Union two years later with Mikhail Gorbachev in charge. The change was amazing. We talked with kids who had read Ray Bradbury and Stephen King in their literary club, and a guide named Marina told us the new leader was solving the USSR’s problem of alcoholism.
She was allowed to admit that the country had other social problems. The Soviet Union had started to open up. And now it’s shutting down again.
Today, it’s as if the Gorbachev era never happened. Vladimir Putin has closed the door on freedom of the press. He has shut the door on protest. He has retreated into a cocoon of close advisors and has reportedly tossed aside those who did not agree with his single-minded determination to subjugate Ukraine.
As the rampage continues, it will not be exactly a prime acquisition, its infrastructure destroyed, its dwellings hollow, its citizens dead or homeless or gone, its famous grain fields contaminated.
While the electronically savvy may find a way through Putin’s information wall, many Russians have not seen any of this, and the brother mentioned above has shaken his family because he cannot accept their word that his native country is being destroyed by his adopted one.
It’s an American hobby to criticize the press. You hear it all the time: “I was misquoted,” “they got it wrong,” “the media makes molehills into mountains,” “they only report the bad stuff.”
But even while Americans are grousing, they keep watching and reading and choosing who they want to watch and read. And everyone from Tucker Carlson, the classic chameleon (and a nonjournalist), to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the virus guru and neurosurgeon, can be part of what we call freedom of the press.
The government, from President Joe Biden to Mayor Linda Tyer, can’t tell The Eagle what to print, “Morning Joe” what to say, CNN what to photograph. In Russia, pulling away from the world once again, the government does all those things to those who report the news.
On the other side of the story, the press has to treasure that freedom and be responsible to it every day, focusing on truth, not gossip; fact, not fiction; the real story, not what anyone wished that story to be. And correct itself when a mistake is made.