Ruth Bass: Sometimes it seems like we're all out of our minds

RICHMOND — Mental health. Everyone keeps talking about doing something about mental health, but doing little about it, perhaps hoping Pfizer or Moderna might come up with a vaccine that would take care of the malady with one shot plus a booster.
It seems that “they” — not the gender-neutral “they,” but the old, more inclusive definition — have something askew in their brains. We’ve always blamed a lot of stuff on “they.” But perhaps it’s we and us, not just they or them.
A young woman asked on TV the other day why Congress was talking about banning TikTok when she wanted them to concentrate on saving her life. She wasn’t scared of social media or what the Chinese might know about her — she was afraid of being killed by a raging gunman. True, the potential shooter might need psychological care, but what about congressional minds that were focused on TikTok, running away from the topic of guns? That’s crazy.
We often seem to be looking the wrong way. We say the AR-15 is totally secured in the house, forgetting that the offspring have always been remarkably clever at finding hidden Christmas presents, locating the extra car key, having secret parties when we’re away and leaving no tracks. Are we trusting, blind or out of our minds?
We don’t have any idea where the teen goes once the car leaves the garage or who gets into that car. We don’t know whether homework is being done behind the closed bedroom door, or whether the kid is composing a journal of hate and a plan for violence. We don’t know what’s in the backpack. Years ago, a police officer announced with great pride that he left his gun on the bureau when he wasn’t wearing it, and none of his kids would dare touch it. Because. Was he out of his mind?
We don’t know if our kids smoke weed or take more consequential drugs when they’re out of our sight, and we are loony if we assume they wouldn’t lie to us. We lie to them, about things as silly and fun as the tooth fairy and about hidden family problems. People tell little lies for convenience and bigger lies for bigger deals. Kids learn early to tell the teacher that the dog ate the homework.
We listen to the powers-that-be talk seriously about a pistol in every teacher’s drawer and how awful it is that kids know about hiding in closets, snapping to when the drill is on because we’re afraid of the mentally ill invading. In their right minds, would those powers get a handle on prevention in addition to reaction?
The gunman in Uvalde was so motivated, so determined to carry out his plan, that he carried on even after crashing his car at the school. Dozens of police officers at Uvalde were so unmotivated, so scared for themselves, that they left dead and wounded children in the classroom while they cowered. The gunman was mentally ill and focused. What were they?
Inconsistency reigns. Many conservatives want all babies to be born, regardless of whether they were conceived in love or in rape, regardless of whether the mother is endangered by the pregnancy, regardless of whether she wants a fifth child. But they can’t bring themselves to think about protecting that baby from an obsessed gunman. That’s nuts, as we are wont to say.
We talk of banning TikTok. I have no idea whether that’s a good, bad or meaningless thing to do. But when two Black reps who want assault weapons banned are themselves banned from the Tennessee House of Representatives for breaking a house rule, it’s a little crazy. They were standing in the wrong place. It was an offense equal to Michelle Obama touching Queen Elizabeth, who smiled and moved on. She neither slapped nor shunned the offender.
Mental health is a tough issue. It’s often invisible until it’s not. It’s ignored. We used to lock up the mentally ill and hang up the key. We’ve moved on from that pat answer, but we still neglect or attach a stigma to this illness that we cannot see — no fever, no rash, no cough. But as we try to blame everything on “them,” it’s perhaps time to take a long look at “us.” Perhaps get our heads examined.