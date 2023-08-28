Ruth Bass: Schools need to budget for crayons — as well as pizza and cookies

RICHMOND — The tiny town of Savoy gets it right. At the town’s Emma L. Miller School, kids are expected to arrive on the first day with a lunch box and a backpack.

Principal Tracey Tierney has taken care of all that other stuff — pencils, crayons, paper, watercolors, erasers, etc. — before her 50 kids check in.

In a recent Eagle article, Tierney said she wouldn’t be able to get all these things if she had 400 pupils, and she uses a tax-exempt credit card that helps keep the final total down. She’s not buying anything frivolous, just the essentials. And paying.

It seems incredible that, at other schools around the county, both parents and teachers pay out of pocket for supplies that are needed for their work. But families and instructors have been doing it for years, and it’s now routine to expect parents will shop from a list provided by the school. It changes with each grade change.

Here’s a typical list for a kid entering first grade: three folders, box of No. 2 Ticonderoga pre-sharpened pencils, individual pencil sharpener, glue stick, pink eraser, box of 24 Crayola crayons, markers, blunt-point scissors, dry-erase markers, colored pencils and, always, a box of tissues.

Schools also ask that all these things be packed in one or two pencil boxes marked with the child’s name. It might be pointed out that some first graders don’t even have pencils or crayons or scissors at home. And what happened to fastening a pencil sharpener to the wall? Is it a health hazard? We have one on a post in the cellar.

The Eagle article says a typical first grade list may also include wipes or hand sanitizer and a mask. The newspaper’s research showed that the total outlay for a first grader would be more than $50.

As kids moved to higher grades, lists include calculators, and the cost of that essential machine increases as the math classes get harder. It seems logical to think that school budgets should include pencils, pens, notebook paper, pads of paper, even basic calculators. No one expects the highway guys to bring their own payloaders, or the school lunch director to supply the pots and pans. Basic supplies belong in municipal budgets, not the teacher/parent ones.

On the bright side, it’s estimated that Massachusetts parents whose children are willing to eat at the school cafeteria will save as much as $1,200 a year, not to mention the embarrassment kids experience when their lunch account runs dry, with the possibility of finding that out while in line. In front of peers. Certainly, not having to fill a lunch box before the bus comes is a definite plus. (Pupils at schools with no lunch program will still be packing an apple, a sandwich and a drink.)

Early in August, Gov. Maura Healey made it official that Massachusetts pupils get a free lunch at any school registered in the National School Lunch program. Federal requirements ensure that the lunch includes specific amounts of fruits, vegetables and whole grains with limits on sodium, fat and calories, and the feds provide some funding as well. Healey said part of the funding will come from revenue received from the new 4 percent tax on income that exceeds $1 million.

Healey’s move linked Massachusetts with seven other states — California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont — that have established optional or mandatory universal school meal programs. Whether a school district joins the program is optional in Colorado.

Those who wonder if the Berkshires needs this can take a look at how busy our food pantries are here, plus Project Bread estimates that 26 percent of Massachusetts families with children are considered “food insecure.” For some kids, school lunch is it for the day.

Investing in whatever supplies are needed for kids to function in school — and surely schools will get a bulk price — and providing free lunch for schools that have a cafeteria does at least as much for a kids’ self-esteem as it does for their school work and their stomachs.

And providing supplies and lunch routinely eliminates one more way for school children to look down on someone whom they judge to be “poor” and thus a target for bullying or teasing or scorn. These changes could mean no one will show up at school without tools, and no one will go home hungry. It seems like the least we can do.