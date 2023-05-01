Ruth Bass: New Jersey shark history inspires Amy Hill Hearth's new novel 'Silent Came the Monster'

RICHMOND — Amy Hill Hearth has a reporter’s instinct for finding stories and a writer’s imagination for making the best of them. Her new book, her first foray into the thriller category, illustrates how the combination of news, history and storytelling come together.
“Silent Came the Monster” turned out to be terrifying, delightful, thoughtful and gripping. At one point, I read for nearly three hours while dinnertime came and went, the sun set, and the dog missed a walk.
With generations of connections with the Jersey Shore and now a resident of the area herself, Amy knew a long time ago that nonfiction books had been written about the “monster” that attacked people at several New Jersey towns in 1916, killing several. The history surfaced in her mind during COVID-19 lockdown, and she started thinking about the attitudes of 1916 in conjunction with people’s beliefs in 2020 about the virus.
In 1916, she told me, even scientists did not believe that “man-eating” sharks swam in the Atlantic off New Jersey or New York. “Just as with COVID-19, the human response to the 'sea monster’ (as they called the shark) was confusion as well as terror, denial, defiance, disbelief, and even conspiracy theories," she told me. " Writing about the shark was a way for me to process my feelings about COVID-19 and how it was upending our lives.”
Instead of writing nonfiction, Amy wanted to go a different way and write a novel about the human element — those who believed the scientists, those who thought it was a German plot, those who scoffed and swam in the ocean anyway and those who grieved their losses to the monster. So she turned to fiction.
Her interest was probably also piqued by the timeliness of the subject. In recent years, great white sharks have made the news frequently, sighted from Florida to Maine, with many more making their way northward to New England waters these days.
This was not Amy’s first foray into fiction. Her previous two novels were about Miss Dreamsville, a radio personality in South Florida in the days before Naples became a Dreamsville for snowbirds. The anonymous woman on the radio was a mystery but was actually based on Amy’s mother-in-law’s experience when she took her Yankee self and her Yankee ideas into old Florida.
In the Dreamsville books, beyond the core plot, Amy gets across the difficulty of being a misfit, especially in a small southern town with the conservative and racist attitudes that were embedded in the first half of the 20th century. In “Silent Came the Monster,” she is again writing about the temper of communities, exposing people’s skepticism, willingness to accept rumors as gospel (just an over-sized sea turtle?), unwillingness to listen to the physician who insists that they need to stay out of the water, love of conspiracy.
Amy can write. We knew that when she put together the oral history “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters First 100 Years,” a book that rocketed her into a new career level with a New York Times bestseller (105 weeks) that became a Broadway play. She hit it off with the somewhat reclusive sisters, persuaded them to talk and eventually turned it into a book that sold more than five million copies.
Now it’s apparent that she can write suspense. In her new book, which has a May 16 publishing date, you read and wonder who is real and who was invented by the author. Amy tells all in an Author’s Note at the end of the story, but for me, it was enough to know that everyone seemed real, including the old sea captain and the doctor. (One of those is historical, the other invented.) I did hit the internet to read about shopkeeper Stanley Fisher, one of the book’s heroes and victims. But the author’s achievement is that she’s blended the fictional characters with historical as if they all knew each other on the main streets of several Jersey shore towns.
Amy Hill Hearth spent much of her childhood in South Carolina and Florida, but her parents also lived in Pittsfield at various times, and she was born in Pittsfield during one of her father’s stints at GE here. While she was a student at UMass Amherst, Amy worked summers at The Berkshire Eagle, her first newspaper job. From Pittsfield, she went to the Daytona Beach News-Journal as a reporter, and one of her story assignments became a lifetime assignment: She met her husband, Blair, when she interviewed him. Talk about storybook.
One of my questions to Amy was simple: Do you swim at the Jersey shore? Well, she does — sometimes. She’s very conscious of activities that attract sharks. So, she says, “I won’t go in the water (anywhere in the Atlantic) … if someone is fishing nearby, nope. If I see a large flock of birds circling offshore, or a huge school of fish rippling the water, nope. If I see a seal, no way. And if someone’s dog is swimming, or running and playing in the surf, absolutely not.” The “monster” lives.