Ruth Bass: In the people’s House, cigars smolder outside the law

RICHMOND — When an American refers to deciding something in a “smoke-filled room,” it’s a term that reeks of intrigue, a secret place where powerful people gather to agree on how to impose their influence.
Think Boss Tweed. Think what may have been the first smoke-filled political room, the gathering in the 1920s at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel, where a group of United States senators met to push Warren Harding’s nomination for president.
We hardly have them anymore, once science convinced people that such rooms were a hazard to your health. Most workplaces don’t allow smoking on the premises or even outside the front door.
You can’t smoke when visiting someone in the hospital, no matter your stress level, nor on airplanes or trains. When you get a smoke-free room at a hotel, it’s supposed to mean no one has smoked there, and all public buildings in the District of Columbia are by law smoke-free.
When Nancy Pelosi became speaker of the House in 2007, she banned smoking in most of the House spaces in the Capitol, but members were still allowed to smoke inside their individual offices. And as the Republican Party took control Jan. 1, members of the House of Representatives are again allowed to smoke inside the building. And have guns in their offices, but that’s another story.
Unfortunately, lots of the male reps apparently choose cigars, which may or may not be more harmful to their health but are certainly more pungent than cigarettes. For a non-smoker, even when one is left smoldering beside a golf green, they are downright smelly.
Smoking, by the way, is not permitted anywhere on the Senate side of the building. But the new House has welcomed the “smoke-filled room,” and several reporters said air purifiers have been installed in the press gallery since Jan. 1 because of the amount of smoke emanating from the Rules Committee office across the hall.
Rep. Thomas Cole of Oklahoma spends a lot of time these days in that office and is known for his aromatic cigars. He has also announced that he won’t give them up.
Another facet of this situation is that elections bring about changes in office space. People get assigned to a different one, and if it was formerly a smoker’s, they inherit the stale odor of smoke-soaked carpet, draperies, etc. When Paul Ryan succeeded John Boehner as Speaker of the House, the New York Times reported that new carpets, new paint and an ozone machine were needed to purify the air from the constantly smoking Boehner.
It can be a family problem. My father smoked cigars, inexpensive and odiferous ones, for years, including in the family car, which in retrospect makes me think they had no small influence on my perpetual car sickness.
Twenty miles from home, like clockwork, I’d be taking a little walk by the side of the road to get fresh air — no one ever said smokeless air — or, worse, losing my breakfast. Once, as we lingered at the dinner table in Richmond, he produced a cigar and asked my sister-in-law if she minded his smoking. She did. And in a rare bow to others’ breathing, he put it back in his jacket pocket.
Two small chairs were added to our front steps so my sister could sit down while she smoked. Never in the house, no matter the weather.
It’s decades ago that the U.S. surgeon general announced that smoking could cause cancer. That’s when I quit. That was before we had really absorbed the fact that, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the country. The CDC website says more than 16 million people live with a least one disease caused by smoking, and some 58 million non-smoking Americans are daily exposed to secondhand smoke. That apparently now includes 435 representatives in the House.
Reporters at the Capitol are years past the days when their predecessors and their editors exhaled cigarette smoke all day, and the nonsmokers were subject to its damage. Many parents a generation ago quit smoking to protect their children, laws were passed (with plenty of protest) to eliminate smoking in bars and restaurants, all because the nonsmokers' right to good air had been established.
In its infinite wisdom, the Republican majority has made the rule change despite all this, never mind that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, their home-away-from-home. Plus in private offices all over the country, Major League Baseball dugouts, movie theaters and stadiums.
The smoking lawmakers aren’t much of a role model for the nation. Oh, well. Perhaps it was too late for that anyway.