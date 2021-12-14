Ruth Bass: Birds fly to the scent of seeds

RICHMOND — The ornithological world believed for years that birds had no sense of smell.
That thinking was really John James Audubon’s fault. He was so renowned in the bird world that his opinion about the olfactory skills of birds, pronounced in the 1820s, remained as doctrine for at least 150 years. Since it was questioned, many ornithologists abandoned Audubon’s theory.
Audubon created exquisite paintings of birds, but his research methods would be considered gross and anti-environmental in today’s world — he killed the birds, the better to paint them accurately. Today, David Sibley, on the other hand, spends hours looking at live ones before producing their likenesses in his popular books.
So, when Audubon’s curiosity about a bird’s sense of smell was roused, he hid an animal carcass to see if the vultures came. They didn’t, but they did visit the animal remains he left in plain sight. Ergo, turkey vultures use eyes, not nostrils, to find lunch. Today’s ornithologists disagree.
One source listed four birds with exceptional sense of smell: New Zealand’s kiwi, turkey vultures, juncos and some sea birds — like storm petrels and shearwaters. The nicely dressed dark-eyed junco rarely spends the summer here but always appears in the fall, apparently liking the Berkshire winter better than what’s farther north. Perhaps that lovely bird is the bellwether who brings chickadees, titmice, blue jays and nuthatches to my second-floor feeding station as soon as I chuck the petunias and put in the sunflower seeds.
But I think it’s more likely that various birds catch the aroma of black-oil sunflower seeds. They come so quickly, possibly before the juncos have arrived from the north. With no sign that they have this house under surveillance, it makes sense to think they just get the scent. And that planter turned feeder is up there so they can eat until May — thwarting the incredible nostril capabilities of the bears that wander Richmond until at least December.
If the juncos are responsible for getting the word out, they become upstairs regulars, despite the fact that we’ve always considered them ground feeders. They’re the birds, like the cardinals, who are the cleanup committee, foraging among the dozens of seeds that the somewhat picky chickadees drop. And, while chickadees and titmice practice grab-and-go, the junco stands there, clipping open one seed after another.
Scientists have now proved that birds use their sense of smell to select mates, forage and locate nesting spots. Ever resourceful, humans have found a way to make use of the keen sense of smell of the turkey vulture, a not-pretty bird that feeds on roadkill and other carrion. It turns out vultures can find leaks in natural gas pipelines. According to several internet sources, an oil company employee noticed that turkey vultures often congregated at pipelines.
An intrigued ornithologist figured out that ethyl mercaptan, a chemical found in decaying flesh, was also a substance used in pipelines to add a smell to the odorless gas. The birds gathered in hopes of finding a meal, but instead provided a service to the industry.
A public radio broadcast called BirdNote recounts the story and adds that more sophisticated ways to detect leaks may have supplanted the vultures’ usefulness. One hopes that workers left the disappointed birds some kind of treat.
In the meantime, curbside service is on at the petunia planter. What brings the birds in less than an hour after seed is put out? It must be the aroma of sunflower seeds. After all, the birds aren’t keeping constant watch, and pouring out seeds is virtually soundless. But the nostrils know.