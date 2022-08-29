Ruth Bass: We need less 'them' and 'us,' and more 'we'

RICHMOND — We have enough “them and us” in this county without creating more. Despite the fact that short-term visitors and second-homers contribute a huge chunk to the success of Berkshire County’s economy, we complain about them. And now, some communities are considering splitting property taxes between “them” and “us.”
“Them” will pay more; “us” will pay less. Any number of letters to the editor have protested this as being unfair; a few have defended it. I am objecting to adoption of this permitted policy because of the divisiveness that is inherent in creating a split. It seems unfair, even though the intent is protection of senior citizens from losing their homes because they’re on fixed incomes. Property taxes are hardly fixed; usually they go up. They rarely, if ever, go down.
One problem with the split is that not all seniors are pinched for money, and not all second-homers are wallowing in it. Many year-round seniors have “fixed incomes” that are substantial enough so they can pay their bills without sweat. And on the other side of the coin is the second-homer — “them” — who owns a lakeside cottage, for instance, and is suddenly going to pay lots more than the “us” who live next door year-round.
But the real point is that the “them” and the “us” drive the same roads, call the same fire department, line up for the same free flu shots. On top of that, second-homers can be assessed personal property tax — on the paintings on their walls, the rugs on their floors, for instance — and year-rounders are not.
Only 16 Massachusetts communities have adopted the provisions of this tax-split legislation, which became available in 1979. None are in Berkshire County, and it is refreshing to read that Stockbridge may not become one of them. The proposal to split the tax rate to the advantage of year-round residents was made in that town and recently condemned by the town’s Finance Committee chair, who said it would not be “truly a viable solution and would divide the town.” Letters to the editor of The Eagle indicate that the division was already happening.
We do complain about “them.” We say they drive too fast, they pass on double yellow lines, they manage hilly, curvy roads badly, they crowd our restaurants from Memorial Day to Labor Day, some are loud, some are rude to waitstaff, some don’t tip enough, some cut lines, some make reservations at five restaurants and choose one without canceling.
OK. Some of “us” do all of those things, too. And some of them complain about us, wanting things they are used to at their primary residence, things we don’t have. Like wastewater treatment plants, paid firefighters, a police department, sidewalks, town water, perfect cell service.
The difference is that we have a say and they don’t. They can’t vote here if they vote there. Every now and then a second-homer protests to a town’s officials that they should be able to vote town things here and everything else somewhere else. That law frequently has to be explained.
Another difference is that they don’t send their kids to school here. It would be possible, of course, for them to do that if they could stay Monday through Friday in their second home. But they don’t. Still, they pay as much per student as we year-rounders do. Without adding kids to desks. Childless locals pay for those school kids, too — their education is important to all of us.
Financially, we’re lucky to have second-homers, especially the ones who contribute more than their quarterly real estate checks, with charitable gifts to libraries, land trusts, churches, theaters, etc. And Berkshire boards, especially for cultural entities, include many names of people who have a permanent residence elsewhere. Some second-homers, admittedly, are virtually invisible. Some treasure that anonymity.
Perhaps what we need is an old-fashioned mixer — one of those things working singles sometimes do — where townies and second-homers have a few drinks together and are required to meet and greet. Maybe instead of charging them more money, we should start taking advantage of their talents as potential volunteers.
But in any case, from this corner, a property tax division that enhances the “them” and the “us” is a downward slide into a deeper chasm than we’re already in. We don’t need to give our resident, year-round millionaires a tax break, and we shouldn’t discriminate against our second-home millionaires. It will just strengthen the “them” and “us” tribal split that we already have.