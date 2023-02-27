Ruth Bass: If there's a way to get into that bird feeder, a squirrel will find it

RICHMOND — Watch a gray squirrel figure out a way to get sunflower seeds out of a squirrel-proof feeder, and you watch a dedicated scientist at work — for days, if that’s what it takes.
Watching is tough when you’ve made a not-small investment in a feeder that sits inside a formidable cage, or one where the weight of a squirrel will activate drop-down doors.
Gray squirrels apparently are enrolled at least a semester at MIT. Their engineering skills are remarkable, their persistence amazing. The more protected the feeder, the more obsessive their approach. It’s physics on the paw.
While their eventual success — and they nearly always conquer the human-made thing — means more frequent trips for refills, wallowing through the snow when we have a normal winter, they are fun to watch. They run up to the top, nose around, appear to hear the clang as doors close, then hang upside down and survey the situation.
They sometimes figure out a balance thing that sways the feeder and spills its contents on the ground, or they hang by their toes and avoid tripping the doors. Baffles rarely baffle them.
But now, at this house, they have added a new trick. They have climbed our clapboards to the second floor and settled in the pre-dawn hour in the planter outside the bathroom window. First a place for petunias from spring to frost, the planter became a bird feeder to thwart our increasingly friendly black bears.
We wanted to start feeding birds in October, which is when the chickadees informed us it was time, and continue until June so we’d get goldfinches in full yellow and, best of all, the rose-breasted grosbeaks.
Scaling the walls apparently took a little doing. The small dog and I went out one morning and were startled to see a squirrel falling off the house. But they practiced. Without pitons. And almost daily, I pull up the blind and a handsome gray creature eyes me and goes right on eating.
It takes more than one rap on the glass to get him moving, and then he sails. From two stories up, he went halfway to the road, flying through a lot of space before landing, hesitating and running off. They apparently study with the Flying Wallendas, too.
Research finds more than one writer talking about the great benefit of squirrels in reforestation. Apparently their engineer brains are pretty good at mapping their caches of tree seeds – several thousand in a season – but they forget some, and those uneaten stores sprout into trees. Happily, they don’t seem to bury seeds from our sunflowers or we’d have a yard of blooms to rival the commercial fields in North Dakota.
It’s discouraging to learn that lots of squirrel couples have two litters a year, usually four babies and as many as eight. Their predators in residence here — owls, hawks and snakes aplenty — aren’t keeping up with that production.
In the meantime, the prettiest of rodents can take up residence in attics (not here, yet), they eat tomatoes in the garden, they raid bird nests and feast on eggs, infants or parents, and they eat salamanders and peepers. All bad. But they are terribly cute as they put every part of their body into their daily work.
At Duncraft in New Hampshire, purveyor of some 500 different bird feeders, the family ownership is into the third and fourth generations. Needless to say, their website and catalog are pretty much focused on feeders engineered to block squirrels. And their designers fool some of the squirrels (genus sciurus, which is close to scurrilous) some of the time, but not all of them all of the time.
It’s to be hoped that no bear cub, looking for a new challenge, is watching the squirrel ascent at this house. That would be squirrely.