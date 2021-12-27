Ruth Bass: St. Stan’s in Adams didn’t need headlines again

RICHMOND — Last winter, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield put a young priest in charge of Catholic churches in Adams and Cheshire and sent him to the Berkshires, apparently without any history lessons.
In the final days of Advent, the Rev. Barrent Pease reignited 13-year-old nightmares for some of the parishioners at St. Stanislaus Kostka and that same week directed prayers for a Midnight Mass that violated Vatican policy on conversions.
Father Pease told parishioners at two Masses that the town of Adams was going to close St. Stan’s because of mold and that St. Stan’s should plan on joining with the people of the Notre Dame Church, part of the same St. John Paul II Parish in Adams, in the near future. He also had arranged for the church bulletin to list the intention for the Christmas Eve Mass to be support for the conversion of Jews to Christianity. It said prayers should be “for the conversion of the Jewish people that they receive Jesus as their Messiah.”
Almost immediately after the priest delivered his bad news about the church building, town officials in Adams said they did not intend to close the church. The existence of mold in the basement of the church was verified, but no town shutdown of the building was in the offing. But the news revived memories of the struggle to save St. Stan’s 13 years ago and made clear that it would be expensive to repair the building. Pease may not have known the diocese had previously tried to close St. Stan’s on grounds that Adams had too many Catholic churches.
My friend Charlotte and I, non-Catholics, along with 600 other people, went to what was supposed to be the last Mass at St. Stan’s. It was Christmas 2008, standing room only, many people weeping. They had been baptized, confirmed and married here. They thought their caskets would rest here for a final mass. They figured their grandchildren would do the same. And all that was lost.
But parish leaders discovered that as long as a Catholic church is occupied, the doors cannot be closed. So they occupied it. Some 200 volunteers set up a vigil; parishioners ate, prayed and slept in the church 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for more than a thousand days.
When Pease announced his vision of the future for St. Stan’s, he may have had no idea about the size of the door he was opening. Since the consecration of the church in 1902, this congregation, many people direct descendants of the Polish immigrants who built it, had taken care of this beautiful building. Faced with closing, they studied canon law, tried to have a dialogue with the diocese with mixed success, slept on hard pews and succeeded in getting heard at the Vatican. They had created a monument to nonviolent protest, patience and faith. And they celebrated with great joy when word came that the Vatican had ruled St. Stan’s would stay open. It’s not inconceivable that they’ll find a way this time.
The priest’s “intention,” in which prayers are requested for a particular purpose, brought quick reaction from offended parishioners and the Jewish community, as it contradicted a Vatican policy spelled out in 2015 by its Commission for Religious Relations with Jews. The document said that instead of conversion, Catholics should join Jews in fighting anti-Semitism. (Pease apparently missed that class.)
Bishop William D. Byrne ordered the reference to Jews removed, and the diocese later replaced the priest’s intention with prayers for all non-Christians, which was later adjusted to calling to support local parishes, the traditional message for the season that had been in place before Pease changed it.
The priest has left town. The silver lining for this unfortunate happening is that representatives of the Jewish community have already announced that they want to open conversations with the Adams parishioners. And a statement from the diocese acknowledged that “the Jewish people are God’s chosen, the people to whom the Lord our God spoke first.”
Bishop Byrne said, “Father Pease feels badly for any misunderstanding or unintended offense he may have caused.” It would be more appropriate — and in line with the diocese constantly promising to communicate better — if he were to stand at the altar, face the people and ask for forgiveness. Totally unprepared, Pease did not fit in a pew at St. Stan’s.