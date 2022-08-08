Ruth Bass: Starlings, swallows and orchestras can swoop and soar

RICHMOND — Murmuration is pretty easy to spell, but it’s not on many vocabulary lists.
And starlings are not on many birders’ lists of wonderful creatures, being rather pesky, raucous birds that empty bird feeders of both seeds and food. But like almost everyone else, animal or human, they have a saving grace.
It’s the starlings’ swooping and circling dance that redeems them. Hundreds of them create a black-dotted sky as they climb and dive in patterns they were apparently born with, as faultless and disciplined as thousands of Chinese Shaolin practitioners making intricate patterns in perfect unison.
On the ground, the iridescent starling bobs and pecks, part of a scattered group that appears to be leaderless. In the air, when their muse strikes, they can inspire a driver to pull over and watch. Sometimes, their dance is short; sometimes it goes on and on.
Tree swallows also murmurate, and serious birders note that the wings of birds flying in these formations actually murmur — but the birds are silent, no chirps or songs. A few years ago, my daughter invited me to a murmuration of swallows on the Connecticut River; we were on a charter boat called the Adventure, a trip organized by the Denison Pequotsepos nature center in Stonington, Conn.
The captain and crew were knowledgeable about everything we were seeing — the eagles and herons feeding on the shoreline in the late afternoon, the effect of Long Island tides on the river, the tree swallows. After a pretty trip on the river, starting from Haddam, we anchored opposite one of the largest growths of phragmites I’ve ever seen. Like the starlings, phragmites are not loved by naturalists, but in this particular spot, they’re protected because of the migrating swallows.
Other small boats were already anchored, and as the sun inched toward setting, more came. Plus a few tree swallows. Three of them, four, 10 — it was easy to wonder if this was a failed mission. And then suddenly they came, thousands and thousands, dipping and soaring and then, in one sudden rush, consolidating in a black, funnel-shaped mass that disappeared into the tall grasses in seconds. It was amazing.
On a July Sunday, Tanglewood had a murmuration. Fortunately, it did not involve hundreds of people swirling about on the lawn. It was the Boston Symphony in a world premiere performance of Elizabeth Ogonek’s “Starling Variations,” a piece commissioned by the BSO and its music director, Andris Nelsons.
The piece is part of a triptych of Ogonek’s work on the theme of “looking up,” and after reading the program, I thought that if starlings were better citizens, they’d have come to Lenox to show off in the hot summer sky. The BSO didn’t need them. It can murmurate. Piccolos and trombones and violins and everything else swooped and soared like starlings and swallows.
For anyone who wants to see a spectacular murmuration, tours are offered from docks in Haddam, Conn., with the usual bountiful information on the internet. The tree swallow event takes place on a number of days in late September when the flocks are heading south. It seems phragmites also give them good food for the journey.
It’s remarkable how still it was after they dropped — no grasses stirring, no sound we could hear from our places on the boat. At Tanglewood, grasses stirred and applause erupted when “Starling Variations” ended. A fellow of the Tanglewood Music Center in 2012, Ogonek could revel in her return.