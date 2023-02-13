Ruth Bass: How should Pittsfield spend its $17 million windfall? Here are some suggestions

RICHMOND — Seventeen million bucks. It’s the extra cash Pittsfield can spend now. It boggles the mind.

It’s like when I opened a letter from the commonwealth of Massachusetts with trepidation (what did I do now?) and found a check sent because I’d paid more taxes than the state needed or could accept.

If cannabis is one of the major contributors to the happy day when Massachusetts and Pittsfield find themselves swimming in money, I say, “Good luck to cannabis farmers and retailers. Bring it on.”

What to do with it? I tend to think small. Asked what I’d do if I won a Powerball game, I’d answer things like buy really good sneakers. Or make a reservation for dinner at Wheatleigh. So my small proposal on $17 million (six zeroes, can you get your head around it?) would be for the city to buy the Berkshire Carousel for not too many dollars and then figure out where to put it. Those horses deserve better than they’re getting.

Beautifully painted, the horses are as perfect as the ones that still circle the brass ring on Martha’s Vineyard and others around the country, including at Disney World. In the first year — 2016 — Pittsfield’s carousel logged 27,000 people, old and young, a figure that a number of other Berkshire attractions would love to post. It would seem governmental action of some kind is essential to get the horses running. They’ve been in whoa mode long enough.

But bigger thoughts are on the table, and I’d say Councilor Earl Persip is taking a good route: Fix the city’s sidewalks and streets. Broken curbing, cracks, raised chunks of concrete, potholes, broken asphalt — it’s a picture of shabby, and Pittsfield should not be happy with shabby. Funding roads and streets gives something to everybody, whether they walk, drive, bike or ride one of those scooters that make life possible for people who are seriously handicapped.

And shoring up pension funds, which often get shorted in the course of budget negotiations in privately owned companies and, apparently, in governments as well. At least a couple of mil there.

The ideas thrown out from various sources included stabilization funds. Those are great, and a few thousand could certainly go into those, just because we’re New Englanders, and we save for rainy days, which we always figure are lurking near. And will Pittsfield have to chip in on removal of the threatening Bel Air Dam? Seventeen million starts to look like not enough.

Perhaps something will be left for human kindness, involving the hundreds of people — right here, right now — who are either hungry or homeless or both. Much is being done by the private sector, with volunteers giving time and muscle to feed the needy, and caring people giving money. But why is our care for the homeless and the hungry so dependent on the goodwill of volunteers and private donations of food and cash? Surely government can find a way to pitch in when the number of free meals increases weekly, and the number of homeless becomes more and more obvious.

It’s interesting how we lump people together, referring to “the homeless.” People with no roofs over their heads are individuals, many of them children. Social workers counsel that finding out who each one is and the why of his/her life is the route to helping “the homeless.” These people have a right to privacy, respect and dignity, and it’s to be hoped that Pittsfield’s promised plan for the homeless is coming soon.

What happens if the volunteers give up? What if the fundraising fizzles? Some part of $17 million dollars — six zeroes there — ought to be marked for the cold and the hungry. We are their keepers.