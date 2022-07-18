Ruth Bass: Summertime in the Berkshires is an oasis in a troubled world

RICHMOND — It’s time to think about little stuff, the things that make a summer sing — not congressional hearings, not gunmen on the loose, not wildfires, not drought, not perpetual deniers of reality.

Think bulldozers, music, hummingbirds, peas and chickadees.

Who knew that it would be uplifting to see a swath of black plastic strung along Route 41 in Richmond and a chain link fence going up on the hill next to Richmond Consolidated School? It was a sight for sore eyes as my grandmother would have tritely put it. Sore because it’s taken nearly two decades to replace the town’s deteriorating center of government (a century-old, barn-like building) and the pleasant but cramped library (the only rented public library in the state).

So cheers went up as a small group gathered last week amid mountains of scooped-out earth, big pieces of equipment and trampled field for the official groundbreaking. The building committee, each member wearing a white helmet, lined up with shovels in hand, and on the count, tossed a shovelful of Richmond soil into the air. We were into the good part of a long journey. The foundation is coming, and it’s a foundation for the town’s future.

Another great moment occurred at Tanglewood in an evening of not Mahler, not Beethoven, not Brahms. New music, a James Agee memoir and the rhythms of jazz emanated from the Shed under Andris Nelsons’ direction. It was exciting.

Composer Carlos Simon was there to talk briefly about “Motherboxx Connection,” a piece he created during the pandemic, Nicole Cabell sent Agee’s words soaring, and “then jazz pianist Aaron Diehl joined the orchestra for Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Coming.”

No one until recent years ever played an encore at Tanglewood unless it was a “popular” concert or Pops. But now, sometimes, the extra comes. And the house roared when Diehl came back to please again. For the finale, Gershwin’s “American in Paris,” classical and blues and jazz all in one container, found the fast notes seeming to chase each other around the Shed, followed by the sublime and then the crashing of sound and drums. Surely the ghosts of Music Inn, a short air distance away, stirred in their crannies.

The sky hesitated a long time before going dark and letting a couple of planets show up. And it was chilly, reminiscent of 40 years ago when sleeping bags were carried to the lawn instead of food wagons. Lots of cold knees and shivery people hurried to their cars when the treat was over.

Now for the hummingbirds. The wandering bear developed a yen for sugar water, despite the containers being all wrong for her, so they’ve been stored. The bummer for the hummers is outweighed by my heartbreak at seeing my patrons appear at the window looking for the feeder that isn’t there. But they’ve not gone away. Now they zoom to the honeysuckle or bee balm, neither of which has been on the bear’s menu.

Elsewhere in the bird world, chickadees have nested in a very cute house that hangs close to the human house. They were there maybe 20 years ago, when I happened on a flying lesson as the babies came out of the nest. But it’s been vacant for years, a little house my sister sent from Oregon with a note saying it was built from lumber salvaged from a municipal building in the state’s capital. Quite elegant.

And then the garden, so far not ravaged by flood, despite the torrential rain of last week, and home of black-seeded Simpson lettuce and peas. Grown from seed not carried by every catalog, the lettuce is light green and sweet. As for the peas, pretty blossoms have produced fat pods. Not snap peas or sugar peas, but real peas. Sweet and plentiful and delicious. To be eaten by the bowlful with a lump of butter and a sprinkle of fresh-ground pepper.

It’s summertime, and the living is easy. Even with the uneasy tremble of the world beyond Berkshire.