Ruth Bass: A sunny flower that inspires a smile

RICHMOND — What’s the magic in a sunflower? They grow tall on the upper side of the vegetable garden here, some of them giant yellow suns, some bronze, some smaller flowers that flop about in the breeze.
No one can look at the 10 ½-foot, stately one and its smaller companions without cracking a smile. That’s the magic.
Three kinds of seeds were planted this year — the traditional big ones, the ones that flower like a bouquet on a stem and those deep, almost maroon ones that insist on bending over. They made a pokey start, too wet at first, then too dry. Then, seemingly overnight, they towered over tomatoes, potatoes and pumpkins, clearly in charge.
Lots of people love fields of daffodils, a country full of tulips, rows of puffy hydrangeas. But everyone seems to like sunflowers — and are willing to pay $1 to $3 for a single stem in the Berkshires. In Manhattan, they may be even more dear. The birds gravitate to them also, and it’s fun to watch a bulky blue jay balancing on a moving sunflower and plucking out seeds. Chickadees have it down to a science. We let the birds have the harvest and go to Baldwin’s for bird feeder fodder.
Around the world, the commercial value of the sunflower is way beyond a stem in a vase or a backyard feeder. I was captivated by serious sunflower production in Italy in the tower-famous city of San Gimignano. Seventeen of the original 72 towers in that town are visible from afar, often photographed with millions of sunflowers blazing in the foreground. We bought a small painting of that scene from a roadside artist and wished, back home again, that we’d bought several of her works.
We thought no one could have more sunflowers than San Gimingnano. But among the things we have learned about Ukraine this year is that it’s the world leader in sunflowers, with the seeds used as food and crushed to make the oil we pour into sauté pans.
Perhaps you can say soniashnyk, Ukrainian for sunflower; I am cowed by languages that have many consonants in a row. It seems that Ukraine produces some 11 million tons of sunflower seeds in a year, and I’ve seen no report on how that’s going amid the turmoil of war. We knew about their wheat fields, but the oilseed crop is vital to the country’s economy as well.
Ukraine produces 25 percent of the world’s sunflower seeds, followed by Russia, Argentina and China. In addition to food and oil, the Chinese use fibers of the thick sunflower stems in fabric and paper. In Ukraine, the sunflower is a symbol of peace and in 1996, defense ministers from the United States, Russia and Ukraine planted sunflowers when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons.
While sunflowers have grown in the Ukraine region since the mid-18th century, it wasn’t the first place they were recorded. The flower is native to North America, cultivated by indigenous peoples some 4,500 years ago. So the Spanish took the sunflower to Europe where it became a cash crop in a big way — and now it’s come into its own in the United States as a health food, oil for cooking and those gorgeous flowers in florists’ bouquets and at farmers markets.
For those who like the seed snack, it’s a source of three different vitamins, plus calcium, nitrogen and iron. And some studies say those seeds provide brain power, probably why birds and bears are so smart.
In the meantime, neither flood nor drought nor sharp winds have toppled the queen of my patch. With a half dozen blooms nodding, she stands tall, worth at least one smile a day.