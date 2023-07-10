RICHMOND — The saying is that we should “stop and smell the roses,” and my little dog waits each morning while I do exactly that at a neighbor’s scraggly but healthy clump of single white roses on the very edge of the road.
They have survived plows, roadway salt and casual care. They are unbelievably sweet, and this year, the neighbor has given them a boost by clearing out the weeds around them.
Some say golfer Walter Hagen was behind this metaphor for taking a breath, relaxing. In his book, he wrote, “You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry. Don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.” The version I grew up with is “take time to smell the roses.”
But we keep tearing around. Fretting and sweating. Complaining about the haze of Canadian wildfires and other things we can’t do a thing about. Wishing for rain and then wishing it would stop. Loving the internet, phone and TV and wishing those guys teetering about in buckets high above the road would get out of the way.
The rush of life is never more obvious than when you drive on Swamp or Summit Road in this small town — and probably on any similar way in Savoy, Hinsdale or Sandisfield — and some driver who can’t wait to get somewhere flies past at 60, 70 miles an hour, often crossing a double yellow line to get past this turtle. The speed limit is 40 or 45, sometimes lower. Occasionally, I think like a fuddy-duddy and want to erase progress, go back to gravel, be dusty, be poky. Often, I wonder if those drivers see the world around them as they fly through.
A friend says she gives those speeding cars the benefit of the doubt: Maybe they’re taking a woman in labor to the hospital, she says. Sorry, not that many women giving birth on a given day and certainly not many waiting past the last minute. (I did catapult my husband’s anxiety by insisting on washing my hair before heading to the hospital because my ob/gyn said I couldn’t do that for a week after having a baby. I never asked him why. He seemed so right about everything else.)
Going the speed limit and slightly enjoying the cars stacking behind me, I try to see beyond the asphalt. Masses of blue chicory are outdoing themselves on unmown roadsides, along with carpets of unidentified yellow flowers not more than a few inches tall — neither cowslips nor dandelions. (Thom Smith could tell me who they are.) The graceful Queen Anne’s lace mingles with the chicory. Adding a smattering of tall yellow posies creates Ukraine’s colors, so familiar to us now. In addition, thousands of orange daylilies planted by humans are greeting summer along roads and against stone walls.
The chicory is my favorite. It’s an ugly duckling of a plant, stiff and dark green and unattractive. And then it flowers in a blue just slightly different from the sky on a perfect day. It’s also listed as invasive, something most of us try to avoid liking. But it’s been resident here since colonial days, brought in from Europe. And during the Civil War, when coffee-producing New Orleans was blockaded, the residents ground up chicory, a common practice in France. It has a coffee taste, and New Orleans, a city with a French flavor, still offers chicory in various drinks.
The number of cars in a hurry has exploded in the past week or so on Swamp Road. People going to Pittsfield have apparently figured out that Richmond is a good way to avoid the absence of the Holmes Road bridge. Perhaps the GPS voices have chimed in. And, of course, it’s July, so we have tourists, thousands of them if the traffic Saturday in the West Stockbridge bookstore, public market and hardware store was any indication — people actually waiting in line to pay for a book, an order of sandwiches or a bag of soil.
It’s too hot for hurrying. At one point, not anxious to leave the air-conditioned car, I sat in the driveway, finishing a chapter in an audio book. Valerian blossoms towered over the milkweed, and wildlife included newly fledged bluebirds, a phoebe, juncos chasing each other, chipping sparrows, a robin, the flash of a Baltimore oriole, a couple of monarchs.
Time to breathe and see, despite the to-do list waiting in the house. One caution if you decide to literally stop and smell the roses. Look before you sniff. Small bees and other pollinators have found them, too.