Ruth Bass: Tamarack Road, an important Pittsfield connector, is still a pocked menace to motorists

RICHMOND — Winter is over, spring finally came, the frost is out of the ground. And we’re still playing chicken on Tamarack Road.

While a crew raked patch into quite a few potholes on Barker Road, they drove right past dozens of others. So, it’s still bumpety-bump on two Pittsfield roads that are admittedly small but very well-traveled.

I learned about the wisdom of losing the chicken game in Scotland where we drove on a number of single-lane roads. Once I lost to a cow who had stretched her length across the road while her calf nursed. Several times I lost to a flock of sheep. But the major lesson was that Scots have a rep for being stubborn, and it was always best to head in at the nearest lay-by, even if you thought you could make it to the next one, when an oncoming car or truck was in sight.

On Tamarack Road, everyone is a loser. And everyone so far is friendly and absolutely exuding empathy, moving onto shoulders and waving and smiling. It’s the we’re-all-in-it-together thing.

Admittedly, the introduction of a giant tree surgeon company’s truck and crew on a mission to trim and cut down quite a lot of roadside trees created one more challenge. They carefully directed traffic, but we basically didn’t require much instruction. We drivers have learned a lot on that road.

One thing we learned is that our optimism about the fact that the patching truck was practically adjacent to Tamarack while on Barker was misplaced. Weeks ago, some loose stony material was dumped into the worst holes on Tamarack, but traffic sent most of it onto the shoulder within days. Speaking of shoulders, they’re in perpetual use now and quite rutted.

So we continue to bob and weave, driving right down the middle or, British style, on the left side if no one’s coming. One of the hazards is that when you are illegally on a smooth stretch and you see an oncoming car, you are tempted to gun it so you don’t have to pull right into a crater. We’ve turned into the people who speed up when a yellow light looms.

Tamarack Road is on the list of roads designated for work this year, all 8,125 feet of it, from the end of Dan Fox Drive to Barker Road. When Dan Fox was first built, we ignorantly called it the Road to Nowhere — it’s turned out to be a major cog in car travel from the west and, interestingly, from Stockbridge and Great Barrington for people avoiding the less scenic and more crowded Route 7. The planners knew what they were doing.

The Pittsfield road list covers less than 11 miles, and Tamarack is one of the longer stretches on the schedule. One can only hope that enough of the funds designated for road rehab includes really digging this one out and fixing the drainage. Some of the holes this year are several inches deep, and many of them are old friends from previous winters.

One also hopes the work isn’t done alphabetically. We’re not looking forward to months of what we have now and would prefer to dodge construction crews as we cross the county to reach Pittsfield, Bousquet’s restaurant, the bank, pharmacy, dog shop and chocolate emporium. It’s proved the Road to Somewhere, and every driver on Tamarack looks as if he/she/they are drunk or using a cellphone.

Not so. We’re just doing the Tamarack slalom.