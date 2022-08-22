Ruth Bass: The first day of school brings excitement — and apprehension

RICHMOND — The first day of school was always exciting for most kids. It was a chance to see friends they’d not seen since June, meet a new teacher in a new classroom, wear a new outfit.
It came right after the final freedom fling on Labor Day weekend. Now millions of kids are back at their desks in August, most of them probably wearing whatever they wore all summer, and possibly doing homework assignments on the holiday.
In the days when we bought new fall things for the kids for the first day, it was often a mistake. Plenty of those first-day Wednesdays were sunny and 80 degrees, more August than September. Dressed in new outfits suited for fall, the kids would walk up the hill from the school bus, red-faced and sweaty, and be back in their shorts in seconds.
Most public schools now allow short. But when our kids were teens, that wasn’t so. And when I was a teen, no one was allowed to wear jeans. Imagine that. The principal could actually send a kid home to change. Our kids, however, could wear jeans to school. But not shorts.
One of our daughters annually presented a plea for shorts to Joe Fox, assistant principal at Taconic High School. It was a simple request the first year. Turned down. The next year it was a presentation: fashion shots of people wearing shorts in all kinds of places and situations, accompanied by a pleading narrative about length and style. Turned down. At graduation, Mr. Fox laughed when I predicted he’d miss that petition the next fall. Now they wear shorts.
Starting school could be exciting and a little scary. Exciting for those who always loved school, not so much for those who knew they’d be challenged by the work, by the bullies — or by being hungry or tired.
But challenges change. While another generation was taught to get under the desk in the case of a nuclear attack, today’s are told how to deal with a gunman. Hide. Find a corner. Hug your backpack to your chest. Keep your head down. Be very quiet.
One mother told her son what to do if he heard gunfire: Open a window, smash the glass if it won’t open, then jump. Even if you’re on the second floor. That was an instruction and a mental picture that stayed with me for a long time.
Arm teachers, some say. Has it occurred to them that four or five teenagers could easily disarm a teacher? And does anyone believe that the majority of teachers are prepared for combat?
The ideas seem totally backward. The solution lies in prevention, not reaction. Buildings have to be locked with a sophisticated admission system that may include a full-time person at a TV monitor. Friends who see their friend’s social media writings go off the rails need to tell someone, not become part of the conspiracy.
Police need to take the next step when they get too many “domestic” calls to one household. And communities cannot expect a teacher’s job to include assessing each student’s mental health, although they can hope teachers will speak up when they observe troublesome behavior. And also hope that parents will help, not interfere.
In Massachusetts, the emergency risk law labeled as a red flag law allows a parent or police to instantly take away a person’s gun license. But again, parents in the Uvalde and Sandy Hook shootings were obviously in support of their sons’ obsession with guns and were unwilling to face what would turn out to be the end of many children’s lives.
The big thing, of course, in preventing most school shootings is getting AR-15 rifles and their cousins off the market and out of public ownership. Why Congress decided it was wise to let that ban — it existed until 2004 — expire has left many a seat empty at family tables across the country.
We had a breakthrough this year with some improvement on gun reform. But without eliminating military weapons, we have a way to go. In the meantime, 30 kids in Uvalde, Texas, can get scholarships to go to Catholic schools in that city. The tuition help is offered on the basis that the kids will feel safe there. Why there? Whatever private schools do to make it safer for children should be adopted immediately.
Kids are excited about school but also often apprehensive. Their fears might be because they’re shy and worried about making friends, or they’ve been bullied before, or cliques shut them out, or their sneakers aren’t cool, or no one asks them to the prom. But they shouldn’t have to worry about getting shot.