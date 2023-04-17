Ruth Bass: The ‘lowly’ onion has a place in the sun

RICHMOND — The last crackly peel from a red onion harvested here in 2022 went into the garbage last week.
Stored in a basket in the cellar, covered with several pages of The Eagle, these Redwing onions have been perfect for salads from September till now, not sprouting, not softening. They weren’t as big as their baseball-sized counterparts in the supermarket, but they were keepers.
On Saturday, with the hillside garden very dry for April, the new crop went in, a row of onion plants pushed into the ground in what is hoped will prove a perfectly straight line. (Or not.) Onions look wonderful in formation, especially if you keep the weeds out.
The order was for a sampler of plants raised in Texas, some red, some egg-shaped white, some round yellow. They look scraggly, a little limp, but they’ll perk up quickly. Dr. Joe Levine, late of Pittsfield and gardener extraordinaire, introduced us to the sampler pack. He over-ordered every year, and we were the beneficiaries of what he didn’t want to plant.
Up until then, my husband had followed the pattern of my family and planted sets, tiny onions that you bury under one-half inch of soil. And then wait while they get going. By greening up quickly, onion plants provide the instant gratification that gardeners yearn for in early spring — while the soil above pea and lettuce seeds stays quiet for days.
Some of our plants go in fairly close together and will get thinned for use in green and potato salads over the summer. Some are 3 inches apart to give them room to grow. One of the great things about onions is that they’re not on the menu for bugs, bears or deer. We did have a Sheltie that wanted to eat them, which was quite foolish of him since onions, along with grapes, are a no-no for canines.
We’ve learned the yellow ones sprout even when nesting in darkness, so they’re used first, usually in soup for the freezer. You can make onion soup the traditional way for full flavor or try a short-cut (less mellow) in the microwave. My best recipe adds a tot of brandy to the pot and, on a January day, the garden under snow, a bowl of onion soup with a chunk of bread and melted cheese on top makes up for the necessary tedium of weeding onions.
All vegetables seem to have fascinating genealogies. Corn from Mexico, potatoes starting in South America, migrating to Europe and traveling back to North America. The onion is historic, dating back as far as 5,000 years ago, when various civilizations used it for food. If you’ve ever thought a whole slice of onion was pretty, consider that Egyptians worshipped that circle within a circle as a symbol of eternal life. The Romans used onions medicinally for everything from dog bites to eye problems.
The Pilgrims brought onions to New England and soon discovered that the Native Americans were already harvesting wild varieties that grew all over North America. Perhaps my family’s tradition for boiled onions at Thanksgiving has come down through the centuries since The Rock. Countless civilizations have also created colorful fabric with dye from onion skins, from yellow to the various colors produced by the red-skinned varieties.
One of the downers on onions is that they get blamed for bad breath, so people may hesitate to eat them raw. But a big slice on a burger? Yum. Peeling and chopping for stir fry? Worth a little weeping. On the plus side, the slow simmer of onions in a well-buttered skillet sends a delightful aroma out of the kitchen. Right now, it’s enough to watch them put the garden back to work.