Ruth Bass: Thousands of ticks lie in wait for dogs, humans

RICHMOND — Dog owners talk a lot about ticks these days, those mean creatures that lurk in grasses and bushes, waiting for a dog or human to host their party.
When one of the creatures is found on animal or owner, the instant question is whether it’s dog or deer, since it’s the deer tick is the one carrying the dreaded Lyme disease. Turns out, none of them is good.
When a tick strolls along the back of my very fluffy dog, trying to find skin under all that coat, I do not ask for I.D. Just snag it and flush it. This small dog, a rescue who does not necessarily play well with others, human or canine, is enormously patient if the tick has found his ear or his face, and it has started to attach. Again, snag and flush, even if it appears to be dead, which means his monthly pill works.
But when it was time to look things up, as often happens here, it turns out that Massachusetts has not two, but eight kinds of ticks. A bunch of them are brown like the dog tick — and that one even has two kinds, the American dog tick and the brown dog tick.
Birdwatching.com provides a list of our ticks, their range, their level of threat to our pets and ourselves. The census includes the rabbit tick, which happily doesn’t like people so we can go on liking bunnies; the groundhog tick, which prefers woodchucks but tries dogs in a pinch; the lone star tick, which likes deer and carries multiple diseases that affect people; the American dog tick, the Asian long-horned and the winter tick.
But the ones we fear are the eastern black-legged tick and the brown dog tick, both of which think our dogs are prime food. And us, too. Forget feeling relieved when the tick is large and brown. It’s not necessarily the nice guy. While dog ticks don’t typically bite humans, they may and can cause Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in people and give a dog ehrlichiosis or babesiosis. (We don’t have to pronounce those. It makes me itch just to type them.)
The black-legged one — and the legs are black — causes Lyme disease, loves to grab you when you scoop up dry leaves, lives on mice and deer and also can cause both of the above diseases plus anaplasmosis and Powassan virus. Fortunately, it takes 24 to 48 hours for the bug to transmit disease to host — me or the little dog — but that means it could happen at 24, 30 or 40. So the word is inspect the pooch and human after every trip and take a shower. And get a Lyme disease shot for the dog every year.
Increasingly aware of vaccines since the pandemic, I wonder why my little dog takes a pill and gets a shot while we are left at risk. If animals can get vaccinated against Lyme, why not me? Well, it’s in the works. Dr. Sam Telford, an epidemiologist at Tufts University has made a career out of the tick problem, and last summer he said people “will have a Lyme vaccine in five years.”
Pfizer, Massachusetts Biologics and Yale University are among those working on it, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which has been going since 1876, so it seems like a reliable source. While Lyme disease is rarely fatal, it can cause serious complications for joints, the heart and the nervous system, so medical authorities warn that early treatment with antibiotics is essential.
If I still had kids at home, they would make fun of me when I tuck my jeans into my socks or, when wearing shorts, pull on knee-high, gauzy gaiters sprayed with pyrethrin to repel ticks. Ditto the sneakers.
But it’s good to be past the age where you don’t care what others think about your peculiarities. And every tick disappointed (or flushed) is a good thing.
As Dr. Telford says, “There’s no such thing as a good tick bite.” Just like me, whether it’s a leg, an arm or part of your back you can’t reach, you’re now feeling a tickle. It’s probably nothing.